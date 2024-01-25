On the Site:
Stop For Students
Mother gives birth to baby girl while in Lyft ride under an overpass — with help from cousin

Jan 24, 2024, 8:48 PM

BY PATRICK CHALVIRE, SHELDON FOX, RUBEN ROSARIO, WSVN MIAMI


CNN

NORTH MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A baby girl gave new meaning to “rush hour” after a mother gave birth inside a rideshare vehicle underneath Interstate 95 in North Miami, with help from her cousin and her Lyft driver.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived underneath the overpass on Northwest 135th Street just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

The mother began going into labor at home and called a Lyft driver. She told the motorist to book it and take her to the hospital.

“So she just said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” said the driver.

At some point during the ride, the mother called her cousin, Cherley Zamor.

Zamor said got in her car to race to race behind the Lyft SUV carrying her pregnant cousin.

“And I followed,” said Zamor.

At some point, the Lyft driver said, he knew they wouldn’t make it to the hospital, so he pulled over right under I-95.

Zamor pulled up under the overpass moments later and got jumped into the backseat of the rideshare SUV.

“She was just screaming, ‘Ow, it hurts!’ That’s it,” said Zamor.

When asked whether anybody had ever delivered a baby in his vehicle whole working for Lyft, the driver replied, “First time.”

Zamor said she called 911 and helped deliver her cousin’s baby.

“And told her to push. That’s the only thing I could do, ’cause the head was already out,” she said, “so she pushed, the baby came out, I picked her up, tapped her on the butt, wrapped her in the towel and waited for the cops.”

Once officials arrived, they were able to transport both the mother and her daughter to Jackson North Medical Center.

Zamor said she was grateful for the added help, even though she and the Lyft driver did the heavy lifting.

“He was very helpful. We’re very thankful for him,” she said. “Lyft should tip him and reward him.”

Officials said both patients are doing well.

“We’re happy. It’s a healthy baby girl. She’s in health; that’s all that matters,” said Zamor. “I’m proud of myself.”

Mother gives birth to baby girl while in Lyft ride under an overpass — with help from cousin