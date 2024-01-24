Injuries, Second Chance Points Doom Utah Basketball Against Washington State

PULLMAN, WA – The Runnin’ Utes are back on the road taking on the Washington schools after spending last weekend at home against the Oregon schools.

Utah had a wildly successful two days hosting the Beavers and Ducks but are now tasked with trying to make something happen on the road in conference play- something that has so far eluded them.

The Utes looked shellshocked toward the end of the half after point guard Deivon Smith left the game with what looked like an ankle injury. Utah did recover their composure to get within three of Washington State, 33-30 as time expired on the first half.

Utah battled hard to stay in the game, but ultimately injuries and second-chance points for Washington State doomed them, 79-57, on the road.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will continue their PNW road tour against Washington on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Washington State

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Washington State

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 20 points

Rebound Leader: Keba Keita – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith, Hunter Erickson, Gabe Madsen – 3 assists

Carlson went 9-17 from the paint, and 2-4 from the three to earn his team high 20 points. Carlson also added three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Gabe Madsen came in second in scoring for the Utes with 14 points while being in a three-way tie for assists with three.

Keba Keita came in third in points with 10 while leading the team in rebounds with nine and added two blocks and two steals.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cougars

The Utes shot 42% from the field, 18% from the three and 43% at the line against the Cougars.

Utah was outrebounded by Washington State 40-29 and came up wildly short in second chance point 21-4.

