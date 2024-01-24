On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Injuries, Second Chance Points Doom Utah Basketball Against Washington State

Jan 24, 2024, 10:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PULLMAN, WA – The Runnin’ Utes are back on the road taking on the Washington schools after spending last weekend at home against the Oregon schools.

Utah had a wildly successful two days hosting the Beavers and Ducks but are now tasked with trying to make something happen on the road in conference play- something that has so far eluded them.

The Utes looked shellshocked toward the end of the half after point guard Deivon Smith left the game with what looked like an ankle injury. Utah did recover their composure to get within three of Washington State, 33-30 as time expired on the first half.

Utah battled hard to stay in the game, but ultimately injuries and second-chance points for Washington State doomed them, 79-57, on the road.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Utes will continue their PNW road tour against Washington on Saturday, January 27 at 8:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Washington State

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Washington State

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 20 points
  • Rebound Leader: Keba Keita – 9 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith, Hunter Erickson, Gabe Madsen – 3 assists

Carlson went 9-17 from the paint, and 2-4 from the three to earn his team high 20 points. Carlson also added three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Gabe Madsen came in second in scoring for the Utes with 14 points while being in a three-way tie for assists with three.

Keba Keita came in third in points with 10 while leading the team in rebounds with nine and added two blocks and two steals.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Cougars

The Utes shot 42% from the field, 18% from the three and 43% at the line against the Cougars.

Utah was outrebounded by Washington State 40-29 and came up wildly short in second chance point 21-4.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith Gives Postgame Update On Utah Point Guard Deivon Smith

Head coach Craig Smith is uncertain about if Deivon Smith will be able to play against Washington on Saturday after suffering an injury.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh Returns To NFL To Coach Los Angeles Chargers

According to ESPN sources, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL sidelines to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raiders Hire Former Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco For GM Job

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco on Tuesday as their next general manager, passing over interim Champ Kelly for the position.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Defensive End Heading To East-West Shrine Bowl

Former Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss is set to compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl as part of his preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: A Fist Fight In A Phone Booth

Pac-12 women’s basketball is looking to be a fist fight in a phone booth and will certainly keep its audience on their toes till the end.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Smith: Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

Ryan Smith, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed Utah's readiness to host an NHL team, and a potential name for the franchise.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Injuries, Second Chance Points Doom Utah Basketball Against Washington State