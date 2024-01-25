Little girl taken off life support after family hit by drunk driver

KEARNS — In a devastating incident that unfolded in Kearns on Jan. 14, a Utah family’s life took a tragic turn when they were struck by a drunk driver. Semir Lilic, accompanied by his two children, was on a routine weekend outing when the unimaginable happened, leaving his 5-year-old daughter, Lenny, fighting for her life.

After a week on life support, Lenny succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family shattered. Lilic, now dealing with physical injuries himself, including a broken leg and collarbone, is grappling with the overwhelming emotional pain of losing his beloved daughter.

Lilic expressed the depth of his grief.

“I’ve been crying day and night. I’m gonna try not to cry,” he said.

He described Lenny as his “little princess” and the light of his life, who brought joy with her morning hugs and shared passions like gymnastics, unicorns, and the Tidal Wave ride at Lagoon.

The collision happened when the family was hit nearly head-on by a suspected drunk driver, identified as 25-year-old Charmayne Guzman. While Lilic and his son, Emel, were badly hurt, Lenny’s condition deteriorated. After a week on life support, doctors told Lilic the devastating news that she would never recover.

Lilic, amidst his grief, is determined to raise awareness about the real and lasting impact of drinking and driving.

“I don’t think my heart is ever gonna heal.”

Lilac told KSL TV of the profound loss that he and his family are enduring.

Charmayne Guzman, the alleged drunk driver, is now facing several charges related to the crash. Court records reveal that Guzman had been charged five times in 2023 for driving on a denied or invalid license.

To support the Lilic family during this challenging time, a GoFundMe* campaign has been set up.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.