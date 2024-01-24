Craig Smith Gives Postgame Update On Utah Point Guard Deivon Smith

PULLMAN, WA – When it rains it pours and the Runnin’ Utes once again can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to key injuries.

The Utes started their season down Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Deivon Smith (due to his transfer waiver). Exacte Jr. was recently ruled out for the season, while Smith eventually found his way onto the court and quickly became a key contributor off the bench.

Two weeks ago, Utah added Rollie Worster and Lawson Lovering to the walking wounded list which pushed Smith into a starting role where he was really excelling. A big pause was put on that however, when about 11 minutes into Utah’s game against Washington State, Smith exited the competition with an ankle injury never to return.

Head coach Craig Smith gave an uncertain prognosis on Smith’s availability in a few days against Washington during a postgame Zoom with the media.

What Craig Smith Said About Deivon Smith’s Injury

“I don’t know the status of Deivon,” Smith said. “Lower leg injury and I just don’t know if he will be back on Saturday or not. We have to prepare for life without him. It’s the next man up mentality- we’re obviously pretty thin right now, but we’ve got to be able to figure it out.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports