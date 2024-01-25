On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

French mother sentenced to prison after leaving child to live alone for two years

Jan 25, 2024, 8:41 AM

The French mother was sentenced last week in Charente. (BFMTV)...

The French mother was sentenced last week in Charente. (BFMTV)

(BFMTV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GIULIA RADICE AND JESSIE GRETENER


CNN

NERSAC, France — A mother in France was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for abandoning her 9-year-old child, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

BFMTV reported that the boy had been left to live alone in the family’s apartment in the town of Nersac, in the Charente region, for two years, from 2020 to 2022. The boy appeared to have survived on cake, canned goods and stolen tomatoes, according to BFMTV.

The child’s mother lived with her partner in another apartment 3.1 miles away, and would only visit the child from “time to time,” the outlet reported.

Nersac Mayor Barbara Couturier said the child often did not have hot water or heating, BFMTV reported. Nevertheless, he continued attending school during this time and was a good student, Couturier said.

Couturier said she alerted the local and national police about the situation after the mother asked social services to help buy food.

“I met his mom on May 2022. She came to tell us that she had financial problems, and we gave her four vouchers for food, but she took some processed food products, instead, so that got me suspicious. Some residents told me that there was a child living alone, so I connected the two things and I called the local police and the national police,” Couturier explained.

Couturier said the child had been under the care of social services since Sept. 19, 2022.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE: Emergency services personnel work at the Kyoto Animation Co studio building after an arson at...

Mari Yamaguchi

Man sentenced to death for arson attack at Japanese anime studio that killed 36

A Japanese court sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murder and other crimes for carrying out a shocking arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan, that killed 36 people.

3 hours ago

The U.S. and U.K. carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday. This ae...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

US and UK carry out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The US and UK carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, marking the eighth round of attacks by the US military on the rebels’ infrastructure in just over 10 days, according to a joint statement.

3 days ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

Landslide in China buries 47 people in freezing temperatures and snow. Two survivors are found

A landslide buried 47 people in a remote village in mountainous southwestern China on Monday. Two were rescued.

3 days ago

FILE - Sarah Ferguson poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of the film 'Marlowe'...

Associated Press

Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer, a spokesperson said.

4 days ago

Winston Churchill always wore a set of false teeth. Mandatory Credit: The Cotswold Auction Company...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Winston Churchill’s wartime false teeth are up for sale

A set of Winston Churchill’s false teeth is expected to fetch up to £8,000 ($10,000) when it goes on sale in England.

6 days ago

Firefighters work on a cite of an explosion at a firework factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand...

Jintamas Saksornchai

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a rural fireworks factory has killed about 20 people

Officials in Thailand say an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has killed about 20 people, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

French mother sentenced to prison after leaving child to live alone for two years