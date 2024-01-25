On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Lanny Smoot, Disney inventor behind live-action lightsaber, to be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Jan 25, 2024, 10:59 AM

Lanny Smoot, a Disney Imagineer and Research Fellow, will be inducted into the National Inventors H...

Lanny Smoot, a Disney Imagineer and Research Fellow, will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame during a ceremony in May. Mandatory Credit: Disney Enterprises, Inc.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RIKKI KLAUS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Lanny Smoot has been an inventor for as long as he can remember. He told CNN one of his fondest childhood memories was the day his dad brought home a light, batteries, a bell and wire.

“I probably was five or six years old, and he got the light to light up, the bell to ring – and the light from that memory has lit my entire life,” Smoot said.

Smoot said the experiment sparked an immediate fascination with anything involving electricity and electronics. He would often spend time dismantling things, using the parts to make the unique creations he dreamed up.

Now, more than 60 years later, Smoot says he hasn’t lost his passion for inventing. The Disney research fellow and imagineer has amassed 106 patents and counting, and his prolificacy and impact in the theatrical technologies and special effects field have earned him an induction into the 2024 National Inventors Hall of Fame.

“Being inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame is a dream come true,” he said of the achievement. “For an inventor, this is the best thing you can do.”

For Smoot, the honor became even more profound when he realized the only other Disney employee to earn the same recognition was Walt Disney himself.

“I got a lump in my throat,” he said. “I became a little emotional. I thought, ‘The weight of that is real, right?’”

“I love to create. I love to come up with inventions … just wanting to make good things that will amaze and enchant people.”

Leading with curiosity

Rini Paiva, executive vice president for selection and recognition with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, told CNN Smoot deserves the recognition.

“Lanny Smoot is a tremendous inventor. He pursues his life with a great deal of curiosity, and I think that that curiosity, and drive and persistence is one of the things that makes him so successful,” she said.

Smoot’s inventions include the extendable lightsaber used in Disney Live Entertainment, the new HoloTile floor, which Disney calls “the world’s first multi-person, omni-directional, modular, expandable, treadmill floor,” and the interactive koi ponds at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

Smoot grew up in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, which he described as “a tough neighborhood. Working class and below.”

“I was relatively poor,” he said. “But I had parents that were always ultra-supportive, and I think that’s the common denominator in success in life.”

Smoot said a combination of their support, his creativity and his drive to see his ideas come to light propelled him to Columbia University on a full scholarship and then to the so-called “idea factory,” Bell Labs, where he eventually became executive director.

Smoot remembers his mom taking a tour of his New Jersey workplace.

“At the end of walking through lab after lab and seeing all the technology, I said, ‘Mom, now do you see what I do?’ She says, ‘I understand perfectly. When you were small, you had small toys and things to play with. Now you have much bigger toys.’”

‘One of the most prolific Black inventors’

In 1998, Smoot presented one of his inventions – an electronic panning camera that would allow TV viewers to pan left or right – at the National Association of Broadcasters conference in Las Vegas. After the presentation, a representative from The Walt Disney Company approached Smoot with Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on his mind.

“He wanted to use the camera to allow guests to be up close with the lions and that sort of thing and not get eaten,” Smoot explained. “Disney leased that camera, which was an unusual thing. And over time, I learned that they liked the inventor even more than the invention.”

Disney hired Smoot 25 years ago, and today The Walt Disney Company counts 74 patents created by Smoot during his time there.

Disney’s website describes the more than 100 patents in Smoot’s name as “an incredibly rare feat that makes Smoot one of the most prolific Black inventors in American history.”

Patents grant an inventor a legal right to their invention for a period of time and exclude others from making, using or selling the invention without permission.

Smoot said he’s now working on a handful of new inventions, which could lead to even more patents. He will be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Washington, DC, on May 9. Eight other living inductees also will be honored for their inventions in fields including medicine, aerospace and genetics.

For now, Smoot refuses to entertain discussions about retiring – he pretended his Zoom audio broke up when CNN raised the subject.

When pressed, Smoot said, “As long as I’m enjoying myself, as long as I feel like I’m on the top of my game and able to contribute, I may work for quite some time.”

“I love the people that work (at Disney) with me, and I enjoy coming to work. And that’s something that I know so many people don’t have. I’m blessed with that.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Most parents expect to pay for their children until they become adults. But many say they are still...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Many parents say they are still financially subsidizing their adult children

Many say they are still financially subsidizing their now-adult children, sometimes well into their late 20s and early 30s.

45 minutes ago

Peter Navarro, a former advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Pr...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Michael Kunzelman

Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena

Another Trump White House official convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

2 hours ago

Police released this image of 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who they say escaped from custody in Philade...

Danny Freeman and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A suspect in a killing escaped custody in Philadelphia while being transferred to a hospital, police say

A teenage suspect in a 2020 killing escaped from custody Wednesday while being transferred to a Philadelphia hospital.

3 hours ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun speaks briefly with reporters as he arrives for a meeting at the office of ...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

FAA approves inspection process that could clear the way for grounded Boeing planes to fly again

Federal officials are clearing the way for grounded Boeing planes to resume flying.

7 hours ago

Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, along with his lawyer, Allie Booker, left, and Texas state Re...

JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

Texas school’s punishment of a Black student who wears his hair in locs is going to trial

A judge has ordered that a trial be held next month to determine whether a Black high school student in Texas can continue being punished by his district for refusing to change his hairstyle.

14 hours ago

A pregnant mother gave birth to her baby girl inside a rideshare vehicle in Miami, with the help of...

Patrick Chalvire, Sheldon Fox, Ruben Rosario, WSVN Miami

Mother gives birth to baby girl while in Lyft ride under an overpass — with help from cousin

A baby girl gave new meaning to “rush hour” after a mother gave birth inside a rideshare vehicle underneath Interstate 95 in North Miami, with help from her cousin and her Lyft driver.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Lanny Smoot, Disney inventor behind live-action lightsaber, to be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame