BYU-Idaho removes application fees

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU-Idaho has announced it will remove its application fee. The new policy is available to all future BYU-Idaho applicants who have not yet enrolled in BYU-Idaho classes.

“By eliminating this cost barrier, the university hopes more students will take the opportunity to apply to a university where they will develop as disciples of Jesus Christ, while gaining a high-quality college education that is student-centered by design,” the announcement from the school stated.

The school explained that any spring, summer or fall 2024 applicants who have already paid the application fee on or after Sept. 2, 2023, will receive a reimbursement of $35. The refund will be applied to the same account or card used for the initial payment. All refunds should be received by Feb. 1.

Applications for spring, summer and fall 2024 are open now.