Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Face Wizards

Jan 25, 2024, 12:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

After a 15-4 stretch, the Jazz have dropped three straight games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost five straight after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Jazz Open Road Trip With Back-To-Back Losses

The Jazz have had a difficult start to their six-game road trip with consecutive to the Rockets and Pelicans.

The Rockets survived the Jazz in overtime despite blowing a 17-point first-half lead, while the Pelicans easily dismissed Utah with a 29-point victory in New Orleans.

After the losses, the Jazz road trip will ease up significantly with games against the Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets before facing the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Jazz currently sit at 22-23 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Wizards Look To Stem Five-Game Losing Streak

The Wizards will look to salvage one win during their four-game homestand when they host the Jazz.

Washington has lost to the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves to open the stretch.

Before facing the Jazz, the Wizards announced that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was being moved into a front-office role and named Brian Keefe the interim coach.

Washington’s 7-36 record is the second-worst in the NBA ahead of only the 5-39 Detroit Pistons.

How To Watch Jazz And Wizards

The Jazz will face the Wizards on Thursday at 5 pm MST in Washington. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

