Utah Women’s Basketball Forward Alissa Pili Makes Top 10 For Katrina McClain Award

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball forward Alissa Pili is good. Like very good and people are waking up to it with Pili being named in the Top 10 For the Katrina McClain Award.

The award is named after three-time Olympian and Georgia Bulldog standout Katrina McClain and recognizes the top power forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

The Katrina McClain Award isn’t the only accolade Pili is up for. A few weeks back the Utah star was also placed in the Top 25 for the Wooden Award and was recently placed in the Top 10 of a 2024 WNBA Mock Draft.

Fan Voting for the award starts on Friday, January 26, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Alissa Pili And Her Katrina McClain Award Performances For Utah

The former USC Trojan transferred to the Utes in 2022 and has been a revelation for the team earning Pac-12 Player of the Year last season after leading the league in scoring and field goal percentage.

Pili was instrumental in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title and push to the Sweet 16.

Pili’s stock really sky-rocketed after posting a career best 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina back in December and she repeated those 37 points recently against then No. 6 USC.

This was fun to watch.

A smooth 37pts from 3 levels of scoring.

In paint…timing on duck in & seal excellent

Off short roll…pictured on this video I shot from in arena

Making 3s…#ticketsellingplayer

Pili was 65.2 % from the field shooting and hit 15-23 of her shots against the Gamecocks. Additionally, Pili was a solid 3-6 from beyond the arc and 4-4 from the free throw line in that game. Pili also accounted for two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

On the season, Pili is averaging 22.4 points per game which ranks eighth in the NCAA. She’s also good for 425 total points so this season which is good for fourth in the country.

Pili sits at fifteenth in the nation in field goal percentage at 61.2% shooting so far this season. Pili is also solid shooting from the three this season going 35-77 to this point and hitting 45.5% of her shots. At the line, Pili has gone 78-95 for 82.1%.

Pili also averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

