On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals 2024 Schedule

Jan 25, 2024, 1:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals unveiled their 2024 season schedule.

This season will be the team’s first back in Utah.

RELATED: Exclusive: Amy Rodriguez Wants To Achieve Excellence, Titles With Royals

Utah Royals 2024 Schedule

  • March 16 – vs. Chicago Red Stars (5:30 p.m.)
  • March 22 – vs. NC Courage (7:30 p.m)
  • March 31 – @ Washington Spirit (11:00 a.m.)
  • April 12 – vs. Orlando Pride (7:30 p.m.)
  • April 20 – @ Racing Louisville (3:00 p.m.)
  • April 27 – vs. Houston Dash (5:30 p.m.)
  • May 3 – vs. Angel City FC (7:30 p.m.)
  • May 8 – San Diego Wave (8:00 p.m.)
  • May 12 – @ Chicago Red Stars (3:30 p.m.)
  • May 17 – @ NC Courage (6:00 p.m.)
  • May 25 –  vs. KC Current (8:00 p.m.)
  • June 8 – vs. Washington Spirit (5:30 p.m.)
  • June 16 – @ Bay FC (6:00 p.m.)
  • June 21 – @ Orlando Pride (6:00 p.m.)
  • June 29 – vs. Portland Thorns (8:00 p.m.)
  • July 7 – @ Seattle Reign (4:00 p.m.)
  • August 23 – vs. Bay FC (7:30 p.m.)
  • August 31 – @ Houston Dash (7:30 p.m.)
  • September 7 – @ KC Current (5:30 p.m.)
  • September 14 – vs. San Diego Wave (8:00 p.m.)
  • Septemebr 22 – @ Gotham FC (11:00 a.m.)
  • September 28 – vs. Racing Louisville (5:00 p.m.)
  • October 5 – @ Portland Thorns (8:00 p.m.)
  • October 13 – vs. Seattle Reign (3:00 p.m.)
  • October 20 – @ Angel City FC (5:30 p.m.)
  • November 1 – vs. Gotham FC (7:30 p.m.)

You can purchase tickets here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Royals Roster

After hiring head coach Amy Rodriguez, the Utah Royals have been hard at work building out their roster with free-agent signings and draft picks.

RELATED: Jaskaniec, Roque Ready To Get To Work With Utah Royals FC In 2024

You can check out the full roster here and stay up to date with club happenings on the Utah Royals section of our website and app.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Forward Alissa Pili Makes Top 10 For Katrina McClain Award

Utah women's basketball forward Alissa Pili was named in the Top 10 For the Katrina McClain Award Thursday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Face Wizards

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Keeping Perspective After Big Weekend Wins

Utah women's basketball had a historically great weekend, but now it's back to reality as they prepare to hit the road to Oregon.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Boise State Looms As Mountain West Gauntlet Continues For No. 18 Utah State

The two remaining one-loss teams in the Mountain West will face off this weekend when Boise State hosts No. 18 Utah State at ExtraMile Arena.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Craig Smith Gives Postgame Update On Utah Point Guard Deivon Smith

Head coach Craig Smith is uncertain about if Deivon Smith will be able to play against Washington on Saturday after suffering an injury.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Injuries, Second Chance Points Doom Utah Basketball Against Washington State

The Runnin’ Utes are back on the road taking on the Washington schools after spending last weekend at home against the Oregon schools.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Royals 2024 Schedule