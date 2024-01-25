SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals unveiled their 2024 season schedule.

This season will be the team’s first back in Utah.

Utah Royals 2024 Schedule

March 16 – vs. Chicago Red Stars (5:30 p.m.)

March 22 – vs. NC Courage (7:30 p.m)

March 31 – @ Washington Spirit (11:00 a.m.)

April 12 – vs. Orlando Pride (7:30 p.m.)

April 20 – @ Racing Louisville (3:00 p.m.)

April 27 – vs. Houston Dash (5:30 p.m.)

May 3 – vs. Angel City FC (7:30 p.m.)

May 8 – San Diego Wave (8:00 p.m.)

May 12 – @ Chicago Red Stars (3:30 p.m.)

May 17 – @ NC Courage (6:00 p.m.)

May 25 – vs. KC Current (8:00 p.m.)

June 8 – vs. Washington Spirit (5:30 p.m.)

June 16 – @ Bay FC (6:00 p.m.)

June 21 – @ Orlando Pride (6:00 p.m.)

June 29 – vs. Portland Thorns (8:00 p.m.)

July 7 – @ Seattle Reign (4:00 p.m.)

August 23 – vs. Bay FC (7:30 p.m.)

August 31 – @ Houston Dash (7:30 p.m.)

September 7 – @ KC Current (5:30 p.m.)

September 14 – vs. San Diego Wave (8:00 p.m.)

Septemebr 22 – @ Gotham FC (11:00 a.m.)

September 28 – vs. Racing Louisville (5:00 p.m.)

October 5 – @ Portland Thorns (8:00 p.m.)

October 13 – vs. Seattle Reign (3:00 p.m.)

October 20 – @ Angel City FC (5:30 p.m.)

November 1 – vs. Gotham FC (7:30 p.m.)

You can purchase tickets here.

Utah Royals Roster

After hiring head coach Amy Rodriguez, the Utah Royals have been hard at work building out their roster with free-agent signings and draft picks.

You can check out the full roster here and stay up to date with club happenings on the Utah Royals section of our website and app.

