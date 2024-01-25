No Madisyn or Brecklynn, here are the top baby names of Utah County for 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Valley Pediatrics has released its annual list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Utah County in 2023.

After a two-year reign, Olivia has lost its spot as the most popular baby name in Utah County. (Although it still made the list at number four.)

Of the top 20 names, six names, (in bold) are new to the list and did not appear in last year’s Top 20 rankings.

Top 10 girl names

Ivy Lily Oakley Olivia Charlotte Adaline Lucy Emma Nora Ellie

Top 10 boy names

Oliver Theodore James Hudson Charlie William Henry Jack Jackson Liam





To see the full list of names, visit the Utah Valley Pediatrics website.