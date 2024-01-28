Two climbers hoisted out of Sandthrax Canyon after fall

HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — Three men called for help after one of them fell and needed to be airlifted out of Sandthrax Canyon on Jan. 19 in the afternoon.

Joseph Adams with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were climbing in the canyon without ropes. One man fell about 10 to 15 feet and injured his ankle.

The climbers activated their Garmin emergency beacon, which contacted the Garfield County dispatch at approximately 12 p.m.

Adams said a rope rescue team from Bryce Canyon National Parks, a Department of Transportation helicopter with a hoist team, and Garfield County sheriff deputies were dispatched to the climbers’s location.

At 5 p.m., the DPS helicopter arrived to the climbers first and hoisted the injured climber and another uninjured climber out of the canyon. The third climber was able to walk himself out with the deputies.

Adams said the three climbers transported themselves to a hospital.