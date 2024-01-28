On the Site:
Stop For Students
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Two climbers hoisted out of Sandthrax Canyon after fall

Jan 27, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


HANKSVILLE, Wayne County — Three men called for help after one of them fell and needed to be airlifted out of Sandthrax Canyon on Jan. 19 in the afternoon.

Joseph Adams with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said the three men were climbing in the canyon without ropes. One man fell about 10 to 15 feet and injured his ankle.

The climbers activated their Garmin emergency beacon, which contacted the Garfield County dispatch at approximately 12 p.m.

Adams said a rope rescue team from Bryce Canyon National Parks, a Department of Transportation helicopter with a hoist team, and Garfield County sheriff deputies were dispatched to the climbers’s location.

At 5 p.m., the DPS helicopter arrived to the climbers first and hoisted the injured climber and another uninjured climber out of the canyon. The third climber was able to walk himself out with the deputies.

Adams said the three climbers transported themselves to a hospital.

One of the climbers being hoisted out of the canyon. (DPS) One of the climbers being hoisted out of the canyon. (DPS) One of the climbers being hoisted out of the canyon. (DPS) A rescue crew member being dropped into the Sandthrax Canyon by helicopter and finding the two climbers. (Utah Department of Public Safety) A rescue crew member being dropped into the Sandthrax Canyon by helicopter and finding the two climbers. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

 

Two climbers hoisted out of Sandthrax Canyon after fall