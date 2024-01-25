Bluffdale family mourns wife, mother killed in snowmobile crash

BLUFFDALE — A Utah family is grieving the death of a wife and mother who was killed in a snowmobile crash.

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after her snowmobile hit a tree in Heber City near Daniels Summit Lodge. The speech-language pathologist had been with colleagues on a work outing.

In an interview with KSL TV Thursday, Sarah’s husband, Tracy Scott, said his family is dealing with the shock of her sudden passing.

Plastered throughout the family’s home are many photos of Sarah and her loved ones. Tracy Scott said his wife loved taking pictures.

“[She had] a beautiful smile and these wonderful twinkling eyes that just put you at ease,” Tracy Scott said. “Every room she walked into, she lit up. Every person she tended to lit up.”

Tracy and Sarah Scott married in 2011, blended their family, and adopted a son who’s now 5 years old.

“It was our plan to raise him and watch him graduate and then grow old together,” Tracy Scott said, tearfully. “So plans changed a little bit.”

For Sarah’s family, her death comes on top of other significant challenges they had already been facing. Sarah Scott’s husband, Tracy Scott, is recovering from stage 4 metastatic lung cancer. It’s terminal, he said, but not currently spreading.

Friends have started a GoFundMe* to help pay for his ongoing medical bills – and for Sarah’s funeral.

“It’s overwhelming,” Tracy Scott said, “and it’s just hard to fathom sometimes how wonderful everyone has been.”

He said his family is leaning on that support as they grieve and remember. Sarah’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

“She just was always beautiful and we’re going to miss her.”

