On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bluffdale family mourns wife, mother killed in snowmobile crash

Jan 25, 2024, 4:53 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


Daniel Woodruff

BLUFFDALE — A Utah family is grieving the death of a wife and mother who was killed in a snowmobile crash.

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after her snowmobile hit a tree in Heber City near Daniels Summit Lodge. The speech-language pathologist had been with colleagues on a work outing.

In an interview with KSL TV Thursday, Sarah’s husband, Tracy Scott, said his family is dealing with the shock of her sudden passing.

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is left to mourn. (Courtesy Scott family)

Plastered throughout the family’s home are many photos of Sarah and her loved ones. Tracy Scott said his wife loved taking pictures.

“[She had] a beautiful smile and these wonderful twinkling eyes that just put you at ease,” Tracy Scott said. “Every room she walked into, she lit up. Every person she tended to lit up.”

Tracy and Sarah Scott married in 2011, blended their family, and adopted a son who’s now 5 years old.

“It was our plan to raise him and watch him graduate and then grow old together,” Tracy Scott said, tearfully. “So plans changed a little bit.”

For Sarah’s family, her death comes on top of other significant challenges they had already been facing. Sarah Scott’s husband, Tracy Scott, is recovering from stage 4 metastatic lung cancer. It’s terminal, he said, but not currently spreading.

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family)

Friends have started a GoFundMe* to help pay for his ongoing medical bills – and for Sarah’s funeral.

“It’s overwhelming,” Tracy Scott said, “and it’s just hard to fathom sometimes how wonderful everyone has been.”

He said his family is leaning on that support as they grieve and remember. Sarah’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

“She just was always beautiful and we’re going to miss her.”

Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family) Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family) Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family) Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family) Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is fighting terminal cancer. (Courtesy Scott family) Sarah Scott, 51, died last week after a snowmobiling accident. Her husband Tracy Scott is left to mourn. (Courtesy Scott family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah Senators voting on the revised bill on Jan. 25....

Lindsay Aerts

Transgender bathroom access reversed in second major bill change by Utah Senate

For the second day in a row, a major change was made to a bill dealing with transgender bathroom access and privacy spaces.

5 minutes ago

Gold Star Families at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Columbus, Georgia during the last tri...

Garna Mejia

Major Brent Taylor Foundation wants to send all of Utah’s Gold Star families to 9/11 memorial

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation is looking for Utah’s Gold Star families who lost a loved one in the Global War on Terrorism.

27 minutes ago

Steve Adams on dialysis...

Emma Benson

Are you at risk for kidney disease? 

Steve Adams is not afraid of making friends, even at the dialysis center. 

1 hour ago

One of the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Eagle Mountain that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 charged in string of Utah County church burglaries face 12 more burglary charges

Three men have been charged with burglarizing Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Salt Lake County, including two men linked to similar Utah County church burglaries.

1 hour ago

The pastor of a Presbyterian church in Sandy said the church was first vandalized and then had thei...

Brianna Chavez

Presbyterian church in Sandy vandalized, pride flag on display stolen

The pastor of a Presbyterian church in Sandy said the church was first vandalized and then had their pride flag stolen within a span of two weeks.

3 hours ago

Greta, a Deutsch Drahthaar, joins Layton City Police Department on Jan 25, 2024, to help with narco...

Larry D. Curtis

Layton adds new narcotic-sniffing dog to police force

A new German-speaking recruit has emerged from training to join the Layton City Police Department.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bluffdale family mourns wife, mother killed in snowmobile crash