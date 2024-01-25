Utah Jazz Scrap Highlighter Yellow Jerseys For Rest Of 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have decided to ditch the Icon Edition jerseys for the second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Utah wore the highlighter yellow one time in the first 41 games.

The Jazz originally planned to wear the Icon Edition jerseys 11 times this season.

After fans made their qualms with the bright yellow jerseys very well known, Utah decided to scrap the jerseys for the rest of the season.

Over the next 41 games, Utah will wear the white Association Edition jerseys 15 times, the black Statement Edition jerseys 12 times, and the purple City and Classic Edition jerseys 10 times.

The remaining four games will have a jersey selected on the week of the game, if not on game day.

The Uniform Schedule for the second half of the season has been released. Breakdown:

⚪️ Association: 15x

⚫️ Statement: 12x

💜 City: 7x

🟣 Classic: 3x

🟡 Icon: 0x Check it out ⤵️ https://t.co/bkoWQ5qby6 pic.twitter.com/QTNLyDCUTb — Jazz Uniform Tracker (@JazzUniTracker) January 22, 2024

It is unknown at this time if the jerseys will be permanently removed from the Utah Jazz rotation.

Considering the Jazz wore the Icon jerseys just one time this season, it is entirely possible that we have seen the highlighter yellow for the last time.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

