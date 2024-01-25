On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Scrap Highlighter Yellow Jerseys For Rest Of 2023-24 Season

Jan 25, 2024, 5:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have decided to ditch the Icon Edition jerseys for the second half of the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Utah wore the highlighter yellow one time in the first 41 games.

The Jazz originally planned to wear the Icon Edition jerseys 11 times this season.

After fans made their qualms with the bright yellow jerseys very well known, Utah decided to scrap the jerseys for the rest of the season.

Over the next 41 games, Utah will wear the white Association Edition jerseys 15 times, the black Statement Edition jerseys 12 times, and the purple City and Classic Edition jerseys 10 times.

The remaining four games will have a jersey selected on the week of the game, if not on game day.

It is unknown at this time if the jerseys will be permanently removed from the Utah Jazz rotation.

Considering the Jazz wore the Icon jerseys just one time this season, it is entirely possible that we have seen the highlighter yellow for the last time.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Carries Utah Jazz To 20-Point Lead In Washington

The Utah Jazz outscored the Washington Wizards by 12 in the third thanks to a dominant quarter from forward John Collins.

7 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Imani Dorsey Brings Perspective To Utah Royals FC

After winning a championship with Gotham FC, Dorsey decided to step away from the game to focus on her own mental health

31 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kelly Olynyk Plays Point Center Role For Utah Jazz In Washington

Jazz center Kelly Olynyk was looking like a 6-foot-11 point guard in the first half against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

52 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Raheem Morris Hired As Head Coach By Atlanta Falcons, Who Pass On Bill Belichick

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Gets Off To Scorching Hot Start In Nations Capitol

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen did everything for Utah in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams WR Puka Nacua Officially Named Finalist For Rookie Of Year Award

Rams star Puka Nacua received the honor of officially being named a finalist for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Jazz Scrap Highlighter Yellow Jerseys For Rest Of 2023-24 Season