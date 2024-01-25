On the Site:
Stop For Students
Imani Dorsey Brings Perspective To Utah Royals FC

Jan 25, 2024, 6:36 PM

SANDY, Utah – Imani Dorsey, the 2018 NWSL Rookie of the Year, knows how long and challenging a professional soccer season can be. After winning a championship with Gotham FC, Dorsey decided to step away from the game to focus on her own mental health, not knowing when, or if she would play again.

Dorsey and other players met with the media in the first of two Royals FC media days at America First Field on Thursday, January 25.

“Every player has to learn their routine,” Dorsey said when asked about balancing being a professional athlete and still experiencing life. “Developing that work/life balance has been so important to me.”

Dorsey said she plans on encouraging her teammates to experience the Salt Lake City community and learn about their passions away from soccer.

“When you’re able to put in all of your focus on the field and then go home, and there’s another aspect to you. Remembering that is important throughout the year… That balance is what keeps a team together. Finding that common thread that helps you push through hard times.”

With one of the youngest teams in the league, averaging 24-years-old, Dorsey expects the Royals to have plenty of opportunities to grow together.

“Making that effort to look after each other throughout the year will really help in those moments when things are getting hard.

The current NWSL collective bargaining agreement provides players with up to six months of paid leave in effort to support individuals mental health.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced on March 11 that the club will return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season.

Founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise moved to Kansas City in 2020 and has been playing in Missouri under the nickname “Currents. ”

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

Twelve teams currently compete in the NWSL. The Royals return to NWSL play in the 2024 season.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees.

