John Collins Carries Utah Jazz To 20-Point Lead In Washington

WASHINGTON – The Utah Jazz outscored the Washington Wizards by 12 in the third thanks to a dominant quarter from forward John Collins.

Collins scored 14 of his 18 points in the third quarter while shooting over 70% from the field.

the Collin connection 🧠 pic.twitter.com/Rj9aqe2KwC — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 26, 2024

In his first 28 minutes, he added 12 rebounds and an assist.

Utah led by eight at halftime and extended that to 20 going into the final quarter.

The difference in Washington was three-point shooting. Utah shot a respectable 38% from three while holding the Wizards to just 15%.

if you were wondering if John Collins has dunked today or not,,, he has 🫶 pic.twitter.com/KpniYzU0Wd — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 26, 2024

Collins did all of his work inside the arc though. He shot 9/12 and missed his two three-point attempts.

The Jazz led 98-78 going into the fourth.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Face Wizards

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

After a 15-4 stretch, the Jazz have dropped three straight games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the losses, the Jazz road trip will ease up significantly with games against the Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets before facing the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Slow starts have doomed the @utahjazz in their last three outings as they’ve dropped below .500 on the season. “We’re just not playing hard enough,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.#takenote https://t.co/Rr67GMzr0c — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost five straight after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Before facing the Jazz, the Wizards announced that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was being moved into a front-office role and named Brian Keefe the interim coach.

Utah currently sits at 22-23 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Washington’s 7-36 record is the second-worst in the NBA ahead of only the 5-39 Detroit Pistons.

