On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

John Collins Carries Utah Jazz To 20-Point Lead In Washington

Jan 25, 2024, 6:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WASHINGTON – The Utah Jazz outscored the Washington Wizards by 12 in the third thanks to a dominant quarter from forward John Collins.

Collins scored 14 of his 18 points in the third quarter while shooting over 70% from the field.

In his first 28 minutes, he added 12 rebounds and an assist.

Utah led by eight at halftime and extended that to 20 going into the final quarter.

The difference in Washington was three-point shooting. Utah shot a respectable 38% from three while holding the Wizards to just 15%.

Collins did all of his work inside the arc though. He shot 9/12 and missed his two three-point attempts.

The Jazz led 98-78 going into the fourth.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Face Wizards

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

After a 15-4 stretch, the Jazz have dropped three straight games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the losses, the Jazz road trip will ease up significantly with games against the Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets before facing the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost five straight after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Before facing the Jazz, the Wizards announced that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was being moved into a front-office role and named Brian Keefe the interim coach.

Utah currently sits at 22-23 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Washington’s 7-36 record is the second-worst in the NBA ahead of only the 5-39 Detroit Pistons.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like John Collins carries Jazz to 20-point lead? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to snap its losing streak and suffered a loss on the road to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Collins Carry Jazz Past Wizards

The Utah Jazz coasted to an easy 123-108 over the Washington Wizards to snap their three-game losing skid.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Holds Off Tarleton For Second Win In January

The Southern Utah men's basketball team fought off a second half push by Tarleton State Texans to claim a second win in January.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Finds Keyonte George For Fastbreak Dunk

In the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards, Lauri Markkanen threw an outlet pass to Keyonte George for a strong two-hand dunk.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

The Utah Jazz snapped their three-game losing streak with a blowout 123-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Named NBA All-Star Game Starter

Bucks guard Damian Lillard received the eighth NBA All-Star nod of his career and was named one of the five starters for the East roster.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

John Collins Carries Utah Jazz To 20-Point Lead In Washington