Former Weber State Guard Damian Lillard Named NBA All-Star Game Starter

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard received the eighth NBA All-Star nod of his career and was named one of the five starters for the Eastern Conference roster.

The league unveiled the East and West starting lineups for February’s All-Star exhibition on Thursday, January 25.

Lillard was joined as an Eastern Conference starter by fellow Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) were also named to the East’s starting lineup.

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, Lillard and the East will face a Western Conference teammate with a starting lineup of LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

During his NBA career, Lillard has been named as an all-star eight times. He was selected to the league’s All-NBA First Team in 2018.

This season, Lillard is averaging 25.3 points per game.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game will be played in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, February 18.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. During his first decade in the league, the former Wildcat became a perennial NBA All-Star and one of the best at his position.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

Following the 2022-23 campaign, the Blazers traded Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the 2023-24 season, Lillard had played his entire professional career in Portland.

