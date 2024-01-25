On the Site:
Stop For Students
Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

Jan 25, 2024, 7:13 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz snapped their three-game losing streak with a blowout 123-108 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 29 points while John Collins added a 22-point, 16-rebound double-double.

The Wizards were led by Kyle Kuzma who scored 26 points.

First Quarter

The Wizards jumped out to an early 13-4 they took advantage of the Jazz’s transition defense.

The Jazz responded with an 11-2 start as the Wizards went cold from the floor.

After their slow start, the Jazz strung together a 14-0 run to build a 32-18 lead late in the first.

The Wizards closed the quarter on an 11-4 run and trailed the Jazz 36-29.

Second Quarter

Washington’s run continued into the second quarter as they outscored the Jazz 9-4, and trailed 40-38 with 8:30 left in the half.

The Jazz responded again with a 19-6 run to build a 15 point lead, their biggest of the game.

The Wizards made another push to cut the Jazz’s lead to as few as five late in half.

At the break, the Jazz led the Wizards 64-56.

Third Quarter

Four Jazz players reached double-digit scoring in the third quarter led by Markkanen who had 18.

The Jazz steadily pulled away from the Wizards throughout the third, building a 20 point lead in the final minute.

The Wizards were outscored 34-22 in the third.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Jazz led the Wizards 98-78.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz extended their lead to 25 two minutes into the fourth as Kelly Olynyk scored five of the team’s first seven points.

The Wizards responded by trimming the gap to 12 midway through the quarter.

Ultimately it wasn’t enough as the Jazz comfortably dismissed Washington to move to 1-2 on their six-game road trip.

The Jazz beat the Wizards 123-108.

