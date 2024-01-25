Lauri Markkanen Finds Keyonte George For Fastbreak Dunk

WASHINGTON – In the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards, Lauri Markkanen threw an outlet pass to Keyonte George for a strong two-hand dunk.

The play gave George his fifth point and Markkanen his fifth assist.

Markkanen caught fire in the Capitol. He scored 29 points on 55% shooting and added seven rebounds.

George finished with seven assists and a steal on an off-shooting night.

The rookie wasn’t the only Jazzman to have a highlight fourth-quarter dunk.

Sophomore Walker Kessler faked out the Wizard’s defense with a reverse slam going baseline.

The Jazz ended their three-game skid in Washington with a 123-108 victory.

Jazz Look To Snap Losing Streak As They Face Wizards

The Utah Jazz will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

After a 15-4 stretch, the Jazz have dropped three straight games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

After the losses, the Jazz road trip will ease up significantly with games against the Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets before facing the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Slow starts have doomed the @utahjazz in their last three outings as they’ve dropped below .500 on the season. “We’re just not playing hard enough,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.#takenote https://t.co/Rr67GMzr0c — KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost five straight after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Before facing the Jazz, the Wizards announced that head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was being moved into a front-office role and named Brian Keefe the interim coach.

Utah currently sits at 22-23 and in the 10th seed in the West.

Washington’s 7-36 record is the second-worst in the NBA ahead of only the 5-39 Detroit Pistons.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

