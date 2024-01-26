On the Site:
Stop For Students
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Centerville man drowns during guided snorkeling tour in Hawaii

Jan 25, 2024, 8:16 PM

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KONA, Hawaii — An 83-year-old Centerville man died to unknown causes while on a snorkeling tour in Kona, Hawaii, Thursday morning.

According to the Hawai’i Police Department, Wayne Argyle was snorkeling in Kealakekua Bay with a guided snorkeling tour group.

“Following a safety brief, Argyle was in the water for approximately five minutes before he was observed by a crew member to be drifting face down towards the boat,” the police press release stated. “The crew member tried getting his attention by calling Argyle’s name and then tapping him on the back, at which time he did not respond to either action.”

Argyle was brought onto the boat, and the crew members initiated CPR as the boat returned to the Keauhou Boat Harbor.

According to police, Hawai’i Fire Department medics met the boat at the harbor and transported Argyle to the Kona Community Hospital while providing medical treatment.

Police say Argyle was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

“Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected,” the press release stated.

