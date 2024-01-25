Southern Utah Holds Off Tarleton For Second Win In January

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah men’s basketball team fought off a second half push by Tarleton State Texans to claim a second win in January by the Thunderbirds.

SUU fights off Texans for win

The Texans hosted the Thunderbirds at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas on Thursday, January 25.

SUU defeated Tarleton, 73-70.

The Thunderbirds got off to a nice start on Thursday night. Southern Utah took an early 5-0 lead after a dunk by Brock Felder during the opening minute of action.

After some back and forth by both teams, the Thunderbirds started to pull away for a multiple-possession lead.

By halftime, the T-Birds owned a 32-27 advantage.

Following the break, Southern Utah maintained its lead throughout the remainder of the contest. Tarleton trimmed SUU’s lead to a single point on multiple occasions. However, the Thunderbirds responded after every push by the Texans.

SUU finished the night shooting 51.0 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent on shots from beyond the arc. Tarleton State shot 42.2 percent overall and only 15.0 percent on three-pointers.

Dominique Ford led Southern Utah with 23 points on 6-10 shooting. Jamari Sibley added 21 points for the T-Birds.

Devon Barnes had 22 points to lead the Texans.

Up Next for Southern Utah men’s basketball

With the win, the Thunderbirds improved to a record of 7-12 this season, including 2-6 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, January 27 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

