Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to snap its losing streak and suffered a blowout loss on the road to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Utah Tech drops game at ACU

The Wildcats hosted the Trailblazers at Kimbrell Arena in Abilene, Texas on Thursday, January 25.

Utah Tech lost to Abilene Christian, 82-60.

It was a tale of two halves for the Trailblazers.

During the opening two and a half minutes of the first half, Utah Tech started the game on a 6-1 run. However, things quickly turned for the Blazers.

After another 10 minutes of game time, the scoreboard was knotted at 25-25.

Then, Abilene Christian closed the half on a 14-7 run.

Following the halftime intermission, the Trailblazers were unable to overcome the hole that they fell into before the break.

Utah Tech was blown out during the final 20 minutes of action and was outscored by 15 points in the second half.

Utah Tech finished the night shooting 47.8 percent overall and only 16.7 percent on three-pointers. ACU shot 51.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent on threes.

Only one Traiblazer reached double figures in scoring, Tanner Christensen, who posted 15 points on 5-7 field goals.

Airion Simmons led Abilene Christian with 17 points.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers fell to a record of 7-12 this season, including 3-5 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Tarleton State Texans on Saturday, January 27 at 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

