Las Vegas Sports Voices Don’t Want A’s In Utah

Jan 26, 2024, 11:06 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Oakland Athletics are moving to Las Vegas but that is not until the 2028 season which is when the new stadium will be ready.

In the meantime, the A’s need a place to play and reports indicate team officials are considering Salt Lake City as a temporary home.

One Vegas radio station thinks they A’s should head straight to Las Vegas in 2025 to play at the home of their Triple-A club the Las Vegas Aviators.

RELATED: How Does Rays Stadium Announcement Impact Big League Utah Plans?

“They ​should play here. We have ​the ​best stadium of all ​the ​ones ​that ​they ​just ​talked ​about,” Justin Watkins of ESPN 1100 said. “​We ​have ​the ​highest ​capacity. ​The ​Triple-A ​group ​is ​a ​part ​of ​the ​A’s ​organization. ​It’s ​not ​like ​we’re ​displacing ​another team’s ​affiliate. ​We ​could ​just ​play ​at ​that ​ballpark like ​every ​day ​and ​try ​to ​work ​out ​the ​schedule.”

Scheduling around two teams would be a nightmare for all teams involved, having the A’s play in Utah for a few summers eliminates that issue altogether.

RELATED: LHM Confirms A's Visit To SLC, Demonstrated Utah Can Accommodate MLB Needs

 

“I ​think ​this ​would ​be ​a ​tryout ​for ​them ​to ​be an ​expansion city, ​which ​would send ​me ​over ​the ​edge,” Coefield said. 

The reason that may send someone “over the edge” is because the new Las Vegas A’s will still have the same ownership that is in Oakland. That ownership group has a reputation of being frugal with its payroll and seems to focus on profit and not putting out a competitive product.

An expansion team in Salt Lake would allow for that team to have a new ownership group in place that would want to put the focus on being immediately competitive.

Of the cities in place that want to host the Athletics for three seasons, it seems that the Larry H. Miller Group have one of the best plans out there and they already have an organization set up in Big League Utah with the goal of eventually bringing an MLB team to Utah.

They already are trying to land an expansion franchise, there is a brand new stadium being built for the Salt Lake Bees in Daybreak that will have the proper amenities for a big league plug, plus the weather in Salt Lake City gives a huge advantage over the other possibilities which include Sacramento, Las Vegas, or Reno.

