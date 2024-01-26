Las Vegas Sports Voices Don’t Want A’s In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The Oakland Athletics are moving to Las Vegas but that is not until the 2028 season which is when the new stadium will be ready.

In the meantime, the A’s need a place to play and reports indicate team officials are considering Salt Lake City as a temporary home.

One Vegas radio station thinks they A’s should head straight to Las Vegas in 2025 to play at the home of their Triple-A club the Las Vegas Aviators.

RELATED: How Does Rays Stadium Announcement Impact Big League Utah Plans?

“They ​should play here. We have ​the ​best stadium of all ​the ​ones ​that ​they ​just ​talked ​about,” Justin Watkins of ESPN 1100 said. “​We ​have ​the ​highest ​capacity. ​The ​Triple-A ​group ​is ​a ​part ​of ​the ​A’s ​organization. ​It’s ​not ​like ​we’re ​displacing ​another team’s ​affiliate. ​We ​could ​just ​play ​at ​that ​ballpark like ​every ​day ​and ​try ​to ​work ​out ​the ​schedule.”

Scheduling around two teams would be a nightmare for all teams involved, having the A’s play in Utah for a few summers eliminates that issue altogether.

RELATED: LHM Confirms A’s Visit To SLC, Demonstrated Utah Can Accommodate MLB Needs

VIDEO – @BattleBornJW is wondering why the A’s are looking at Sacramento and Salt Lake for a home from 2025-2027? Why aren’t they playing in Nevada the entire time? @mejvt has his say too. WATCH – pic.twitter.com/PxnMpZxXfv — COFIELD (@stevecofield) January 23, 2024

“I ​think ​this ​would ​be ​a ​tryout ​for ​them ​to ​be an ​expansion city, ​which ​would send ​me ​over ​the ​edge,” Coefield said.

The reason that may send someone “over the edge” is because the new Las Vegas A’s will still have the same ownership that is in Oakland. That ownership group has a reputation of being frugal with its payroll and seems to focus on profit and not putting out a competitive product.

An expansion team in Salt Lake would allow for that team to have a new ownership group in place that would want to put the focus on being immediately competitive.

Follow @JeremyMauss