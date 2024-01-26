On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas

Jan 26, 2024, 11:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – No 21. BYU remains home for their final game of the week when they welcome the Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars have dropped two conference games in a row to ranked opponents Texas Tech and Houston. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are playing some of their best basketball of the season with wins at home against No. 15 Baylor and on the road against No. 11 Oklahoma.

Offensively, the Longhorns are led by senior guard Max Abmas. The transfer from Oral Roberts has scored in double figures in every game this season.

BYU/Texas Series History

BYU leads the all-time series 4-2. Their last win came back on November 25, 2013.

The two teams faced in the College Basketball Experience Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. Tyler Haws scored 23 second-half points, including 19 of the Cougar’s last 21 points to secure a neutral site win.

It was a big win for BYU as they beat Texas in both basketball and football that season.

The Longhorns have never won in Provo. They last visited in 1974. Two of the six meetings between these schools have gone to overtime.

BYU vs Texas: How To Watch, Listen

Location: Marriott Center

City: Provo, Utah

Tip-Off: Noon (MT)/2 p.m. (ET)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM )

What you need to know about BYU Basketball

  • The Cougars went 1-2 in their last 3 games against ranked opponents in the Big 12. It was the first time since 1981 that they faced three consecutive ranked opponents.
  • The noon start time for the Texas game is the earliest tip-off time since 2005 when they hosted Air Force at 11 a.m.
  • Noah Waterman seems to be over his conference play slump scoring 35 points in his last two games played against Iowa State and Houston.
  • BYU is 2-2 this season following a loss. They win 68 percent of their games after a loss under head coach Mark Pope.
  • Point guard Dallin Hall has scored in double figures in four of the six conference games.

  • The Cougars have made double-digit three-point makes in 16 games this season. They are on pace to break the program record for most made threes in a season.
  • Trevin Knell ranks 10th in the country in three-point shooting percentage. He’s looking to bounce back after going 1 for 7 against Houston.
  • BYU is top five in the nation in the following categories: assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, and scoring margin.

It’s a massive game for the Cougars who head back on the road next week for games at West Virginia and Oklahoma.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jordan Love and Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after their NFC Divisional Round game.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Sports Voices Don’t Want A’s In Utah

The Oakland Athletics are moving to Las Vegas but that is not until the 2028 season which is when the new stadium will be ready.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to snap its losing streak and suffered a loss on the road to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Collins Carry Jazz Past Wizards

The Utah Jazz coasted to an easy 123-108 over the Washington Wizards to snap their three-game losing skid.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Holds Off Tarleton For Second Win In January

The Southern Utah men's basketball team fought off a second half push by Tarleton State Texans to claim a second win in January.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Finds Keyonte George For Fastbreak Dunk

In the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards, Lauri Markkanen threw an outlet pass to Keyonte George for a strong two-hand dunk.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas