No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas

PROVO, Utah – No 21. BYU remains home for their final game of the week when they welcome the Texas Longhorns.

The Cougars have dropped two conference games in a row to ranked opponents Texas Tech and Houston. Meanwhile, the Longhorns are playing some of their best basketball of the season with wins at home against No. 15 Baylor and on the road against No. 11 Oklahoma.

Offensively, the Longhorns are led by senior guard Max Abmas. The transfer from Oral Roberts has scored in double figures in every game this season.

BYU/Texas Series History

BYU leads the all-time series 4-2. Their last win came back on November 25, 2013.

The two teams faced in the College Basketball Experience Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri. Tyler Haws scored 23 second-half points, including 19 of the Cougar’s last 21 points to secure a neutral site win.

It was a big win for BYU as they beat Texas in both basketball and football that season.

The Longhorns have never won in Provo. They last visited in 1974. Two of the six meetings between these schools have gone to overtime.

BYU vs Texas: How To Watch, Listen

Location: Marriott Center

City: Provo, Utah

Tip-Off: Noon (MT)/2 p.m. (ET)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM )

What you need to know about BYU Basketball

The Cougars went 1-2 in their last 3 games against ranked opponents in the Big 12. It was the first time since 1981 that they faced three consecutive ranked opponents.

The noon start time for the Texas game is the earliest tip-off time since 2005 when they hosted Air Force at 11 a.m.

Noah Waterman seems to be over his conference play slump scoring 35 points in his last two games played against Iowa State and Houston.

BYU is 2-2 this season following a loss. They win 68 percent of their games after a loss under head coach Mark Pope.

Point guard Dallin Hall has scored in double figures in four of the six conference games.

The Cougars have made double-digit three-point makes in 16 games this season. They are on pace to break the program record for most made threes in a season.

Trevin Knell ranks 10th in the country in three-point shooting percentage. He’s looking to bounce back after going 1 for 7 against Houston.

BYU is top five in the nation in the following categories: assists per game, assist-to-turnover ratio, and scoring margin.

It’s a massive game for the Cougars who head back on the road next week for games at West Virginia and Oklahoma.

