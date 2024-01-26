Small plane crashes at Pineview Reservoir, leaving 2 stranded on ice

HUNTSVILLE — Two men were able to escape to safety after their plane crashed and fell through the ice on Pineview Reservoir Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to the Spring Creek inlet on the reservoir just before 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the plane partially submerged in the icy water. Weber Fire District battalion chief Casey Naef said the plane’s two occupants were able to get out of the plane on their own.

“Reports that we got from the passengers was that they were doing touch-and-go’s on the ice and broke through the ice,” Naef said. “I’m assuming that they were just touching down briefly on the ice and lifting back off.”

Naef told KSL.com that the men were being treated for cold exposure.

“They were pretty wet so we’re just trying to get them warmed up right now,” Naef said, adding that the fire department is wrapping up their side of the duties as they treat the occupants.

“But the airplane is still stuck in the ice, so that’s going to be a recovery process to get that recovered,” Naef said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Forest Service are investigating the crash.