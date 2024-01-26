On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Small plane crashes at Pineview Reservoir, leaving 2 stranded on ice

Jan 26, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Cho...

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ AND JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE — Two men were able to escape to safety after their plane crashed and fell through the ice on Pineview Reservoir Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to the Spring Creek inlet on the reservoir just before 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the plane partially submerged in the icy water. Weber Fire District battalion chief Casey Naef said the plane’s two occupants were able to get out of the plane on their own.

“Reports that we got from the passengers was that they were doing touch-and-go’s on the ice and broke through the ice,” Naef said. “I’m assuming that they were just touching down briefly on the ice and lifting back off.”

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A plane landed and fell through the ice on Pineview Reservoir Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.(Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A plane went down in Pineview Reservoir Friday. (Brett Wirick)

Naef told KSL.com that the men were being treated for cold exposure.

“They were pretty wet so we’re just trying to get them warmed up right now,” Naef said, adding that the fire department is wrapping up their side of the duties as they treat the occupants.

“But the airplane is still stuck in the ice, so that’s going to be a recovery process to get that recovered,” Naef said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Forest Service are investigating the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rep. Katy Hall...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com 

Utah House OKs final version of diversity, equity, inclusion bill; now it goes to Gov. Cox

Utah lawmakers have reached accord on the proposed overhaul of diversity, equity and inclusion programming at the state's public universities after about a week and a half of debate.

17 minutes ago

A still from "In The Summers" by Alessandra Lacorazza, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic C...

JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

‘In the Summers’ and ‘Porcelain War’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

"In the Summers," an affecting, years-spanning drama about a complicated parent-children relationship, nabbed the Grand Jury prize at the 40th Sundance Film Festival, while the top honor for documentary went to "Porcelain War," about a Ukrainian couple who craft fragile, intricately painted ceramics while war rages around them.

1 hour ago

NGatewayPrkDeath...

Cary Schwanitz

Body found at North Gateway Park

Police were called out to north Gateway Park Friday after a body was found in the area.

1 hour ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, puts her hand over her heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at the ...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Legislature gives final approval to transgender bathroom bill after last-minute tweaks

The Utah Legislature on Friday approved a controversial transgender bathroom bill following late discussions between representatives and senators to resolve sticking points.

2 hours ago

Special Agent Gary France (second right), Dr. Francis Wood and Wood’s children stand next to the ...

Josh Ellis

John Opie painting from 1780s, allegedly stolen by mobsters, recovered in Utah

The FBI says an original John Opie painting, believed to have been stolen over 50 years ago by mobsters in New Jersey, has been returned to its rightful owner after a two-year investigation by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office.

4 hours ago

People gather at the grand opening of the UAF Legacy Health, Utah's first LGBTQ+ community health c...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s first LGBTQ community health center celebrates grand opening

The center offers medical and mental health services to the LGBTQ+ community, and the providers who work there say they see the purpose of a space like this now, more than ever.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Small plane crashes at Pineview Reservoir, leaving 2 stranded on ice