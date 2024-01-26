On the Site:
Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jan 26, 2024, 1:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love and former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Love, Fred Warner share moment after NFC Divisional Round

The 49ers hosted the Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Saturday, January 20.

Warner and the Niners beat Love and the Packers, 24-21.

Following the contest, the former Utah State and BYU stars shared a special moment and some words with each other before leaving the field.

“So much respect, bro,” Warner told Love as the pair of local standouts embraced.

“Love you, bro,” Love replied,”

“Proud you, for real.” the former Cougar added added.”

“Thank you,” the USU product told Warner. “Much respect for you too, man.”

“Keep going, boy,” Warner said.

“Do your thing, baby,” Love said. “Man, go win it, man.”

“Yes, sir,” Warner said. “Appreciate you.”

With the three-point result, the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game and the Packers’ season came to an end.

Love finished the game 21/34 passing for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also ran the ball five times for three yards.

Warner recorded seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and one tackle for loss.

San Francisco will host the Detroit Lions for the NFC title on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

During the regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

RELATED: 49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

During the 2023 regular season, Warner recorded 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

