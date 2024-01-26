On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing

Jan 26, 2024, 3:50 PM

The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of ...

The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court in Edinburgh, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, where a decision is expected as US authorities seek to extradite the man they believe to be rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, after allegedly fleeing the country in 2017 to evade charges involving identity theft and fraud, and a 2008 sexual assault charge in Utah. The man, who goes by at least ten other aliases, including Nicholas Alahverdian and Arthur Knight, denies he is Rossi. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Although Nicholas Rossi attended his initial appearance earlier this month, he refused to attend two hearings this week, including an initial appearance in Utah County on Tuesday and a scheduling hearing in Salt Lake County on Friday.

Rossi, 36, was recently extradited from Scotland to face charges of rape and sexual battery in multiple Utah cases.

His attorney, Samantha Dugan, referred to her client during Friday’s hearing as Arthur Knight, the name he gave at his initial appearance and the name by which he goes, she said. Rossi has allegedly used at least eight different aliases over the years, according to police.

Dugan said she heard from another attorney that Rossi has “a variety of fairly serious medical issues,” that could prevent him from appearing.

Third District Judge Barry Lawrence granted deputy Salt Lake County attorney Tamara Basquez’ request to order “reasonable force” be used to bring Rossi to his next hearing on March 8.

Third District Judge Barry Lawrence (left) and Samantha Dugan (right), Rossi's attorney speaking about the use of reasonable force order.

Third District Judge Barry Lawrence (left) and Samantha Dugan (right), Rossi’s attorney speaking about the use of reasonable force order. (KSL TV)

Lawrence said if Dugan learns the reason he has not appeared is medical issues, she can file a motion to withdraw the order.

Rossi is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem in 2008. He was identified as a suspect in 2018, after the Utah State Crime Lab identified him through a DNA rape kit, and he was charged in 2020.

The Salt Lake County charges were filed in 2022, after a woman came forward after Rossi’s attempts to fight extradition made headlines. The judge ordered Rossi not to have any contact with the woman.

Rossi has claimed he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight, but United Kingdom courts ruled DNA and tattoos identify him as Rossi.

He is currently scheduled for another initial appearance in 4th District Court on Feb. 6. The judge in that case, Derek Pullan, said on Tuesday if Rossi does not have a reasonable excuse to not attend the hearing, he will issue an order to use a reasonable amount of force to bring him there.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett...

Associated Press

Deepfake explicit images of Taylor Swift spread on social media. Her fans are fighting back

Pornographic deepfake images of Taylor Swift are circulating online, making the singer the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix.

2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaves a House Republican caucus meeti...

Associated Press

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been charged with assault and other counts in connection with two domestic altercations.

4 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Associated Press

New York City woman charged after human head, body parts found in her refrigerator

A New York City woman was charged with concealing a corpse after officers discovered a man's head and body parts in her apartment's refrigerator, officials said Friday.

7 hours ago

Cami Johnson speaks with the KSL Investigators in January 2024....

Daniella Rivera

‘This is a mistake’: Utah woman shocked to learn perpetrator granted parole just months after sentencing

A Utah woman fought for years to hold her perpetrator accountable only to find out via a text that he'd been granted parole just a few months after his sentencing. The KSL Investigators report on challenges in notifying victims of parole hearings and what Utah’s parole board says it's doing to fix that.

20 hours ago

One of the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Eagle Mountain that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 charged in string of Utah County church burglaries face 12 more burglary charges

Three men have been charged with burglarizing Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Salt Lake County, including two men linked to similar Utah County church burglaries.

1 day ago

The pastor of a Presbyterian church in Sandy said the church was first vandalized and then had thei...

Brianna Chavez

Presbyterian church in Sandy vandalized, pride flag on display stolen

The pastor of a Presbyterian church in Sandy said the church was first vandalized and then had their pride flag stolen within a span of two weeks.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing