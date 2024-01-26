Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — Although Nicholas Rossi attended his initial appearance earlier this month, he refused to attend two hearings this week, including an initial appearance in Utah County on Tuesday and a scheduling hearing in Salt Lake County on Friday.

Rossi, 36, was recently extradited from Scotland to face charges of rape and sexual battery in multiple Utah cases.

His attorney, Samantha Dugan, referred to her client during Friday’s hearing as Arthur Knight, the name he gave at his initial appearance and the name by which he goes, she said. Rossi has allegedly used at least eight different aliases over the years, according to police.

Dugan said she heard from another attorney that Rossi has “a variety of fairly serious medical issues,” that could prevent him from appearing.

Third District Judge Barry Lawrence granted deputy Salt Lake County attorney Tamara Basquez’ request to order “reasonable force” be used to bring Rossi to his next hearing on March 8.

Lawrence said if Dugan learns the reason he has not appeared is medical issues, she can file a motion to withdraw the order.

Rossi is accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Orem in 2008. He was identified as a suspect in 2018, after the Utah State Crime Lab identified him through a DNA rape kit, and he was charged in 2020.

The Salt Lake County charges were filed in 2022, after a woman came forward after Rossi’s attempts to fight extradition made headlines. The judge ordered Rossi not to have any contact with the woman.

Rossi has claimed he is an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight, but United Kingdom courts ruled DNA and tattoos identify him as Rossi.

He is currently scheduled for another initial appearance in 4th District Court on Feb. 6. The judge in that case, Derek Pullan, said on Tuesday if Rossi does not have a reasonable excuse to not attend the hearing, he will issue an order to use a reasonable amount of force to bring him there.