St. George police officer is recovering after colliding with a yielding car

ST. GEORGE — A St. George motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital after crashing into a car that yielded the wrong way Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Joe Pastor with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the officer was responding to a police incident with their sirens turned on and driving in the middle turn lane.

Pastor said a 2019 Kia Kona was traveling northbound near 263 Red Cliffs Drive, heard the sirens, but wasn’t sure where the motorcycle officer was.

The Kia’s driver yielded to their left side and caused the officer to crash into the rear of their car.

Pastor said the officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. He said the officer was wearing a helmet, vest, and other safety equipment.

Police are not citing the Kia driver and believe this was an unfortunate mistake.