How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games
Jan 26, 2024, 4:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.
How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in AFC & NFC Championships
Former Utah Utes
Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Former High School Standouts
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)
NFC Championship Game @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
- NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX
