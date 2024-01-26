On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games

Jan 26, 2024, 4:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.

How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in AFC & NFC Championships

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

RELATED: Kelce Scores Twice, Chiefs Beat Bills To Advance To Face Ravens In AFC Championship

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

RELATED: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Texans, Reach AFC Title Game

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
    • AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former High School Standouts

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

NFC Championship Game @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

RELATED: Jared Goff Throws 2 TD Passes, Lions Advance To NFC Title Game With Win Over Buccaneers

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5)
    • NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former tight end Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz announced the postponed game against the Golden State Warriors will now be played on Thursday, February 15.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jordan Love and Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after their NFC Divisional Round game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas

The Texas matchup is a massive game for the Cougars who head back on the road next week for games at West Virginia and Oklahoma. 

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Sports Voices Don’t Want A’s In Utah

The Oakland Athletics are moving to Las Vegas but that is not until the 2028 season which is when the new stadium will be ready.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to snap its losing streak and suffered a loss on the road to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games