How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.

How to watch #LocalsInTheNFL in AFC & NFC Championships

Former Utah Utes

Alex Whittingham – Defensive Quality Control – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

RELATED: Kelce Scores Twice, Chiefs Beat Bills To Advance To Face Ravens In AFC Championship

Porter Ellett – Assistant Running Backs Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)

AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS

RELATED: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Pull Away In Second Half To Beat Texans, Reach AFC Title Game

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

RELATED: Christian McCaffrey Rallies 49ers To Playoff Win Over Jordan Love, Packers

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) AFC Championship Game @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28 at 1 p.m. (MT) on CBS



Former High School Standouts

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (12-5)

NFC Championship Game @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX

RELATED: Jared Goff Throws 2 TD Passes, Lions Advance To NFC Title Game With Win Over Buccaneers

Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (12-5) NFC Championship Game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland