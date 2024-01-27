On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Unified Police officer strikes child with patrol vehicle

Jan 26, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL AND ANDREW ADAMS, KSL TV


MANGA – A Unified Police officer struck a 7-year-old girl while driving westbound on Main Street and 2700 South in Magna at 4:06 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Lt. Shane Manwaring with Unified Police said the child ran into the road while the officer was driving to the Magna police precinct.

“(The officer) was making a left-hand turn when a 7-year-old female … ran across the street .. and was struck by our officer,” Manwaring said.

“I could see the dent, and I could hear her screams, and I was just hoping everything was going to turn out okay for her,” said Dani Montes, a resident who witnessed the accident.

Manwaring said the child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital with minor injuries and was speaking to first responders.

“She has some contusions to her face and to her left cheek where she hit the ground and also kind of in her forehead area,” Manwaring said.

He said the Unified officer was struggling to understand what happened and was sent home after the accident. Manwaring said this is an event that impacts everyone in the neighborhood.

“This is hard. It’s hard for anybody that’s been involved in anything like this … and people who have children … it hits them even harder,” he said. “And children are what affect police officers the most … so this is probably the worst possible scenario for him.”

“She had the same sweater my toddler has and my heart sank. I thought it was my daughter for a second, and I was about to start running,” Montes said.

The West Valley City Police Department is investigating, as is procedure, anytime a police officer is involved in an accident. According to Manwaring, there was at least one parent on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

