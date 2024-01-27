On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Unified Police officer strikes child with vehicle

Jan 26, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:45 pm

Police Vehicles at the Magna Police Precinct....

Police vehicles on scene of the accident in Magna. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV News)

(Jack Grimm, KSL TV News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

MANGA – A Unified Police officer struck a 7-year-old girl while driving westbound on Main Street and 2700 South in Magna at 4:06 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Sgt. Aymee Race with Unified Police said the child ran into the road while the officer was driving to the Magna police precinct.


The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital with minor injuries and was speaking to first responders.

The West Valley City Police Department is investigating, as is procedure anytime a police officer is involved in an accident. There was at least one parent on the scene, according to Race.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

