Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the postponed game against the Golden State Warriors will now be played on Thursday, February 15.

The game was originally scheduled for January 17 but got postponed due to the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Tickets from the postponed game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The game on February 15 will be the second of four matchups this season between Utah and Golden State.

The Warriors will come to Salt Lake City twice on February 12 and February 15.

The Jazz will head Southwest to play the Warriors in Chase Center on April 7 and April 14.

Milojevic Dies After Medical Emergency In Utah

Milojevic suffered a medical emergency at a private team dinner on Tuesday night and was hospitalized in Salt Lake City overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon the Warriors announced the news of his passing.

“Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic (DAY-ahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner,” the team wrote. “Despite life-saving efforts, Milojevié, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning.

When Milojevic was hired in 2021 to join the Warriors staff, it was his first opportunity in the NBA. Before joining Golden State, he was a head coach at Mega Basket from 2012-2020 and Buducnost in 2021.

Milojevic had a 15-year career professionally playing basketball overseas.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

