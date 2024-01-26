On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors

Jan 26, 2024, 5:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced the postponed game against the Golden State Warriors will now be played on Thursday, February 15.

The game was originally scheduled for January 17 but got postponed due to the passing of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Tickets from the postponed game will be honored on the rescheduled date.

The game on February 15 will be the second of four matchups this season between Utah and Golden State.

The Warriors will come to Salt Lake City twice on February 12 and February 15.

The Jazz will head Southwest to play the Warriors in Chase Center on April 7 and April 14.

Milojevic Dies After Medical Emergency In Utah

Milojevic suffered a medical emergency at a private team dinner on Tuesday night and was hospitalized in Salt Lake City overnight.

On Wednesday afternoon the Warriors announced the news of his passing.

“Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic (DAY-ahn mi-lo-yo-vihch) was hospitalized last night in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner,” the team wrote. “Despite life-saving efforts, Milojevié, 46, passed away late Wednesday morning.

When Milojevic was hired in 2021 to join the Warriors staff, it was his first opportunity in the NBA. Before joining Golden State, he was a head coach at Mega Basket from 2012-2020 and Buducnost in 2021.

Milojevic had a 15-year career professionally playing basketball overseas.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

“In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable.”

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former tight end Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jordan Love and Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after their NFC Divisional Round game.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas

The Texas matchup is a massive game for the Cougars who head back on the road next week for games at West Virginia and Oklahoma. 

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Sports Voices Don’t Want A’s In Utah

The Oakland Athletics are moving to Las Vegas but that is not until the 2028 season which is when the new stadium will be ready.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to snap its losing streak and suffered a loss on the road to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors