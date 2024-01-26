Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former BYU Cougars tight end and Super Bowl champion Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore Ravens to recognize Dennis Pitta

On Sunday, January 28, the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

A few days before the contest, the team revealed gameday plans for the city of Baltimore’s first time hosting a conference title game since 1971.

Before kickoff, the Ravens will honor team legends Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

As part of the franchise’s “Ravens Legends of the Game,” the team will also recognize Pitta, Anquan Boldin, Todd Heap, Matt Stover, and Terrell Suggs throughout the afternoon.

The AFC title game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. (MT). The game will be televised on CBS.

The winner of the game will play either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers.

About Dennis Pitta

Before his time in the league, the Moorpark, California native was a standout player at BYU. Pitta played for the Cougars from 2004, 2007-09. During his time in Provo, the tight end recorded 221 receptions for 2,901 yards and 21 touchdowns in 50 games played.

After leaving BYU, Pitta was selected by the Ravens during the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In February 2013, Pitta scored a touchdown and helped the Ravens defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

In honor of Dennis Pitta’s 36th birthday, here’s a GIF of him catching a touchdown pass in the Ravens’ 34-31 victory in Super Bowl XLVII over the 49ers pic.twitter.com/GFqsCHnmzz — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 30, 2021

Pitta played in the NFL from 2010-16 and spent his entire career with the Ravens.

The former BYU star’s playing career was cut short due to repeated hip injuries.

The former BYU star finished his NFL career with 224 catches for 2,098 yards and 13 touchdowns in 66 games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland