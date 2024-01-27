California man found dead in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A man was pronounced dead by authorities after being found by other hikers in Zion National Park Friday afternoon.

According to Zion National Park officials, the hikers found the 63-year-old man from San Diego, California, unresponsive on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout.

Park rangers hiked to the location with medical equipment and found hikers with emergency medical training performing CPR on the man and directing other assisting visitors.

“After nearly an hour and a half administering CPR, treatment with the AED, and checking their condition with the heart monitor, the park consulted with a doctor (medical control), and the patient was pronounced dead,” the park press release stated.

The West Rim Trail was temporarily closed because of the incident.

According to the park, preliminary information shows the man suffered a cardiac event, resulting in his death. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, and the National Park Service are still investigating the cause of the man’s death.

“All of us at Zion extend our deepest condolences to this hiker’s family,” said Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “We also want to express thanks to the bystanders who assisted by performing CPR.”