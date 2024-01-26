Utah Gymnastics Open Pac-12 Competition With A Win Over ASU Gym Devils
Jan 26, 2024, 7:52 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks were back in the Huntsman Center after a little bit of a break to host the ASU Sun Devils to open Pac-12 competition.
Utah put together a really consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up.
The Red Rocks won pretty convincingly with 197.675 – 196.700 margin of victory over the Gym Devils as they turn their attention to next week to hosting the Oregon State Beavers. That meet will take place on Friday, January 26 with a 6:00 pm MT that can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
Utah Vault, ASU Bars
Utah Vault
Camie Winger: 9.875
Ella Zirbes: 9.875
Ashley Glynn: 9.925
Makenna Smith: 9.900
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.200
Amelie Morgan: 9.750
Utah Vault Total: 49.325
First time we’ve ever seen Amelie Morgan compete on vault for the Red Rocks. She earns a 9.750.
ASU Bars
Gracie Reeves: 9.850
Cassi Barbanente: 9.850
Jada Mangahas: 9.850
Emily White: 9.850
Cienna Samiley: 9.775
Sarah Clark: 9.200
ASU Bars Total: 49.175
ASU Vault, Utah Bars
Utah Bars
Makenna Smith: 9.850
Camie Winger: 9.800
Amelie Morgan: 9.875
Ella Zirbes: 9.875
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.850
Bars Total Score: 49.400
Utah Total Score: 98.725
ASU Vault
Jada Mangahas: 9.850
Halle Gregoire: 9.825
Gracie Reeves: 9.800
Hannah Scharf: 9.800
Alex Theodorou: 9.800
Anaya Smith: 9.900
ASU Vault Total: 48.175
ASU Total Score: 98.350
Utah Beam, ASU Floor
Utah Beam
Amelie Morgan: 9.900
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.825
Makenna Smith: 9.825
Grace McCallum: 9.775
Abby Paulson: 9.975
Maile O’Keefe: 9.925
Utah Beam Total: 49.450
Utah Total Score: 148.175
ASU Floor
Kayla Lee: 9.800
Halle Gregoire: 9.800
Anaya Smith: 9.825
Emily White: 9.825
Jada Mangahas: 9.825
Hannah Scharf: 9.925
ASU Floor Total: 49.200
ASU Total Score: 147.550
ASU Beam, Utah Floor
ASU Beam
Kayla Lee: 9.825
Gracie Reeves: 9.800
Jada Mangahas: 9.800
Sarah Clark: 9.750
Hannah Scharf: 9.050
Emily White: 9.925
ASU Beam Total: 49.100
ASU FINAL SCORE: 196.700
Utah Floor
Makenna Smith: 9.875
Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.875
Abby Paulson: 9.925
Jaedyn Rucker: 9.025
Grace McCallum: 9.925
Maile O’Keefe: 9.900
Utah Floor Total: 49.500
UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.675
