Utah Gymnastics Open Pac-12 Competition With A Win Over ASU Gym Devils

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks were back in the Huntsman Center after a little bit of a break to host the ASU Sun Devils to open Pac-12 competition.

Utah put together a really consistent meet from event to event even with a few mistakes that can and will eventually be cleaned up.

The Red Rocks won pretty convincingly with 197.675 – 196.700 margin of victory over the Gym Devils as they turn their attention to next week to hosting the Oregon State Beavers. That meet will take place on Friday, January 26 with a 6:00 pm MT that can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Utah Vault, ASU Bars

Utah Vault

Camie Winger: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Ashley Glynn: 9.925

Makenna Smith: 9.900

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.200

Amelie Morgan: 9.750

Utah Vault Total: 49.325

First time we’ve ever seen Amelie Morgan compete on vault for the Red Rocks. She earns a 9.750. Morgan made her intentions to chase the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team Britain earlier this week.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ytvuJgnjZO — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 27, 2024

ASU Bars

Gracie Reeves: 9.850

Cassi Barbanente: 9.850

Jada Mangahas: 9.850

Emily White: 9.850

Cienna Samiley: 9.775

Sarah Clark: 9.200

ASU Bars Total: 49.175

ASU Vault, Utah Bars

Utah Bars

Makenna Smith: 9.850

Camie Winger: 9.800

Amelie Morgan: 9.875

Ella Zirbes: 9.875

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.850

Bars Total Score: 49.400

Utah Total Score: 98.725

ASU Vault

Jada Mangahas: 9.850

Halle Gregoire: 9.825

Gracie Reeves: 9.800

Hannah Scharf: 9.800

Alex Theodorou: 9.800

Anaya Smith: 9.900

ASU Vault Total: 48.175

ASU Total Score: 98.350

Utah Beam, ASU Floor

Utah Beam

Amelie Morgan: 9.900

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.825

Makenna Smith: 9.825

Grace McCallum: 9.775

Abby Paulson: 9.975

Maile O’Keefe: 9.925

Utah Beam Total: 49.450

Utah Total Score: 148.175

ASU Floor

Kayla Lee: 9.800

Halle Gregoire: 9.800

Anaya Smith: 9.825

Emily White: 9.825

Jada Mangahas: 9.825

Hannah Scharf: 9.925

ASU Floor Total: 49.200

ASU Total Score: 147.550

ASU Beam, Utah Floor

ASU Beam

Kayla Lee: 9.825

Gracie Reeves: 9.800

Jada Mangahas: 9.800

Sarah Clark: 9.750

Hannah Scharf: 9.050

Emily White: 9.925

ASU Beam Total: 49.100

ASU FINAL SCORE: 196.700

Utah Floor

Makenna Smith: 9.875

Jaylene Gilstrap: 9.875

Abby Paulson: 9.925

Jaedyn Rucker: 9.025

Grace McCallum: 9.925

Maile O’Keefe: 9.900

Utah Floor Total: 49.500

UTAH FINAL SCORE: 197.675

