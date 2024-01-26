On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Valley Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

Jan 26, 2024, 9:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SEATTLE – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking one-point road loss to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday.

UVU shot better than Seattle from the field and from three but got outrebounded by 13.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the Wolverines in scoring with 14.

First Half

The Redhawks got off to a red-hot start with their home fans cheering them on.

They made all of their first four attempts from the field to jump out to an 8-0 lead.

After Trevin Dorius broke the seal for UVU, Stone-Carrawell started to heat up.

Seattle U was unrelenting though.

Redhawks guard Alex Schumacher scored 7 points in the first five minutes and led his squad to a near double-digit lead.

The Wolverines answered with a 13-5 run and closed Seattle’s lead down to one.

With ten minutes left in the half, Seattle U led by four, 23-19.

Stone-Carrawell continued to carry the offensive load in the first half.

Whether it was catch-and-shoot threes or acrobatic layups, he put it all on display in Redhawk Center.

Stone-Carrawell led UVU in scoring at halftime with 9 points on 4/6 shooting.

Utah Valley shot an impressive 53.8% from the field in the first half while holding Seattle U to 44.1%.

However, turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed the Redhawks to have more possessions and lead for much of the first half.

Utah Valley trailed by six at the break, 40-34.

Second Half

The Wolverines and Redhawks traded blows early in the second half.

After five minutes, Seattle U retained a six-point lead.

Led by Jaden McClanahan, Utah Valley went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 47.

Seattle U hopped back out in front but the Wolverines kept it close.

Just before the midpoint of the second half, Stone-Carrawell gave UVU its first lead of the game, 52-51, with a layup.

After the Redhawks responded, Utah Valley rattled off five points to lead by four.

The Redhawks slowly chipped away at the lead down the stretch.

With a minute left, UVU led by one, 61-60.

On Seattle U’s final possession, Paris Dawson drew a foul on Dorius and nailed both free throws.

Stone-Carrawell missed a three with two seconds left and the Wolverines lost by one, 62-61.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Utah Valley basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Open Pac-12 Competition With A Win Over ASU Gym Devils

The Red Rocks were back in the Huntsman Center after a little bit of a break to host the ASU Sun Devils to open Pac-12 competition.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former tight end Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz announced the postponed game against the Golden State Warriors will now be played on Thursday, February 15.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jordan Love and Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after their NFC Divisional Round game.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Basketball Prepares For Important Game Against Texas

The Texas matchup is a massive game for the Cougars who head back on the road next week for games at West Virginia and Oklahoma. 

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Valley Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks