Utah Valley Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

SEATTLE – The Utah Valley Wolverines men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking one-point road loss to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday.

UVU shot better than Seattle from the field and from three but got outrebounded by 13.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell led the Wolverines in scoring with 14.

First Half

The Redhawks got off to a red-hot start with their home fans cheering them on.

They made all of their first four attempts from the field to jump out to an 8-0 lead.

After Trevin Dorius broke the seal for UVU, Stone-Carrawell started to heat up.

Seattle U was unrelenting though.

Redhawks guard Alex Schumacher scored 7 points in the first five minutes and led his squad to a near double-digit lead.

The Wolverines answered with a 13-5 run and closed Seattle’s lead down to one.

With ten minutes left in the half, Seattle U led by four, 23-19.

Stone-Carrawell continued to carry the offensive load in the first half.

Whether it was catch-and-shoot threes or acrobatic layups, he put it all on display in Redhawk Center.

Stone-Carrawell led UVU in scoring at halftime with 9 points on 4/6 shooting.

Utah Valley shot an impressive 53.8% from the field in the first half while holding Seattle U to 44.1%.

However, turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed the Redhawks to have more possessions and lead for much of the first half.

Utah Valley trailed by six at the break, 40-34.

Second Half

The Wolverines and Redhawks traded blows early in the second half.

After five minutes, Seattle U retained a six-point lead.

Led by Jaden McClanahan, Utah Valley went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 47.

Trevan Leondardt with the steal and Jaden McClanahan finishes the AND1⃣ #GoUVU | #ValleyForged pic.twitter.com/YIAAgsuVVS — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) January 27, 2024

Seattle U hopped back out in front but the Wolverines kept it close.

Just before the midpoint of the second half, Stone-Carrawell gave UVU its first lead of the game, 52-51, with a layup.

After the Redhawks responded, Utah Valley rattled off five points to lead by four.

The Redhawks slowly chipped away at the lead down the stretch.

With a minute left, UVU led by one, 61-60.

On Seattle U’s final possession, Paris Dawson drew a foul on Dorius and nailed both free throws.

Stone-Carrawell missed a three with two seconds left and the Wolverines lost by one, 62-61.

