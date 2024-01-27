On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after Houthi missile attack

Jan 26, 2024, 9:29 PM

Yemenis lift a mock missile at a protest against the US-led airstrikes on Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/G...

Yemenis lift a mock missile at a protest against the US-led airstrikes on Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

(Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY KAREEM EL DAMANHOURY, TARA JOHN AND OREN LIEBERMANN, CNN


CNN

CNN — An oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden is on fire after a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants, in the latest incident linked to the Iran-backed group in the key shipping route.

The operator of the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda said Friday the vessel had been “struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea,” and that “firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side.”

The Iran-backed militants claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that they had fired on the tanker in response to the “American-British aggression against our country [Yemen]” and in support of the Palestinian people.

The commodities group Trafigura, which operates the ship and has offices in Britain, said it is monitoring the situation and that military ships in the region are on the way “to provide assistance.”

The British government has yet to comment on the attack.

US Central Command said the ship had issued a distress call and reported damage after militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.

The USS Carney, a guided missile destroyer, and other coalition ships responded “and are rendering assistance,” Central Command said.

There are no reported injuries at this time, it added.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) on Friday detected a still continuing blaze in the middle of Gulf of Aden near to the last known location of the Marlin Luanda.

Earlier in the day, the USS Carney had shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile that targeted the US warship, according to US Central Command. There were no injuries as a result of the attack on the USS Carney.

The US and UK have been carrying out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after the Biden administration and its allies warned that the group would bear the consequences of its attacks in the international shipping lane.

The Houthis have said that they won’t stop their attacks until the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza comes to an end. Houthi leader Abdul Malek al-Houthi said in a speech that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

CNN previously reported that US intelligence officials believe Iran is carefully calibrating its response to Israel’s war in Gaza, allowing and even encouraging its proxy groups to exact costs against Israeli and American interests in the region – while stopping short of activities that would spark a direct confrontation with Iran itself.

Within Yemen, a yearslong conflict between Houthi forces and a Saudi-backed coalition has plunged the population into a devastating humanitarian crisis marked by famine, economic turmoil and extreme poverty.

Houthi forces stormed the capital Sanaa in 2014, and toppled the internationally recognized and Saudi-backed government, triggering a civil war. The conflict spiraled into a wider war in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened in an attempt to beat back the Houthis.

The conflict has killed up to 377,000 people, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reported in 2021. More than half of those died from indirect causes associated with the conflict, such as lack of food, water and healthcare.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol ...

STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Biden urges Congress to embrace border bill. But House speaker suggests it may be ‘dead on arrival’

The diminishing prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders with no clear way to approve a $110 billion White House request for emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, immigration enforcement and national security needs.

5 hours ago

FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 20...

Mike Corder and Raf Casert

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire

The United Nations’ top court has ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in its military offensive in Gaza, but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.

14 hours ago

The French mother was sentenced last week in Charente. (BFMTV)...

Giulia Radice and Jessie Gretener

French mother sentenced to prison after leaving child to live alone for two years

A mother in France was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week for abandoning her 9-year-old child.

2 days ago

FILE: Emergency services personnel work at the Kyoto Animation Co studio building after an arson at...

Mari Yamaguchi

Man sentenced to death for arson attack at Japanese anime studio that killed 36

A Japanese court sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murder and other crimes for carrying out a shocking arson attack on an anime studio in Kyoto, Japan, that killed 36 people.

2 days ago

The U.S. and U.K. carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday. This ae...

Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann, CNN

US and UK carry out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

The US and UK carried out additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, marking the eighth round of attacks by the US military on the rebels’ infrastructure in just over 10 days, according to a joint statement.

4 days ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

Landslide in China buries 47 people in freezing temperatures and snow. Two survivors are found

A landslide buried 47 people in a remote village in mountainous southwestern China on Monday. Two were rescued.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after Houthi missile attack