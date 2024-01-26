On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Toughs Out 1000th Program Win Against Oregon

Jan 26, 2024, 10:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team was out on the road after spending two weeks at home to take on the Oregon Ducks.

Utah wrapped up a historic weekend against the SoCal schools and are looking to keep that momentum going into the last half of the regular season.

The Utes got off to a slow start in the first half and went into the locker room trailing the Ducks 29-21.

Utah pulled ahead in the second half to win, 58-48 to earn their 1000th win as a program against Oregon.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will wrap up their road trip at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and can also be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups UCLA Vs. Utah

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UCLA

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 16 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 10 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 5 assists

Alissa Pili got it going in the second half of the game to finish first shooting with 16 points. She was 7-18 from the field, 0-1 from the three and 2-2 from the line. Additionally, Pili was good for eight rebounds on the night.

Maty Wilke was the second leading scorer for the Utes and was absolutely pivotal in the first half of the game with 11 points. Wilke was an impressive 4-6 from the field and 3-4 from the three to get things going for Utah.

Jenna Johnson rounded up the top scorers of the night coming in third for the Utes with 10 points to match her key 10 rebounds.

While Ines Vieira was not a top scorer, she had a career night with seven steals to go with her five assists.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Oregon

The Utah women were hot scoring against Oregon collectively going 35% from the field while shooting 27% from the three, and 75% from their trips to the line.

Utah brought down 38 rebounds, 16 assists and a whopping 13 steals as a team.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking one-point road loss to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Open Pac-12 Competition With A Win Over ASU Gym Devils

The Red Rocks were back in the Huntsman Center after a little bit of a break to host the ASU Sun Devils to open Pac-12 competition.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former tight end Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Announce Date For Postponed Home Game Against Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz announced the postponed game against the Golden State Warriors will now be played on Thursday, February 15.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In AFC, NFC Championship Games

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah during the AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL Playoffs.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Jordan Love, Fred Warner Encourage Each Other After Playoff Battle

Jordan Love and Fred Warner shared a moment and some words of encouragement with one another after their NFC Divisional Round game.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Women’s Basketball Toughs Out 1000th Program Win Against Oregon