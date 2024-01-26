Utah Women’s Basketball Toughs Out 1000th Program Win Against Oregon
Jan 26, 2024, 10:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team was out on the road after spending two weeks at home to take on the Oregon Ducks.
Utah wrapped up a historic weekend against the SoCal schools and are looking to keep that momentum going into the last half of the regular season.
The Utes got off to a slow start in the first half and went into the locker room trailing the Ducks 29-21.
Utah pulled ahead in the second half to win, 58-48 to earn their 1000th win as a program against Oregon.
Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule
Utah will wrap up their road trip at No. 25 Oregon State on Sunday, January 28. Tipoff is set for 1:00 pm MT and can also be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.
Starting Lineups UCLA Vs. Utah
Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. UCLA
- Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 16 points
- Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson – 10 rebounds
- Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 5 assists
Alissa Pili got it going in the second half of the game to finish first shooting with 16 points. She was 7-18 from the field, 0-1 from the three and 2-2 from the line. Additionally, Pili was good for eight rebounds on the night.
Maty Wilke was the second leading scorer for the Utes and was absolutely pivotal in the first half of the game with 11 points. Wilke was an impressive 4-6 from the field and 3-4 from the three to get things going for Utah.
Jenna Johnson rounded up the top scorers of the night coming in third for the Utes with 10 points to match her key 10 rebounds.
While Ines Vieira was not a top scorer, she had a career night with seven steals to go with her five assists.
Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. Oregon
The Utah women were hot scoring against Oregon collectively going 35% from the field while shooting 27% from the three, and 75% from their trips to the line.
Utah brought down 38 rebounds, 16 assists and a whopping 13 steals as a team.
