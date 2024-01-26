Utah Women’s Basketball Toughs Out 1000th Program Win Against Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team was out on the road after spending two weeks at home to take on the Oregon Ducks.

Utah wrapped up a historic weekend against the SoCal schools and are looking to keep that momentum going into the last half of the regular season.

The Utes got off to a slow start in the first half and went into the locker room trailing the Ducks 29-21.

Utah pulled ahead in the second half to win, 58-48 to earn their 1000th win as a program against Oregon.

#LightTheU More history tonight for @utahwbb as they earn their 1000th win as a program against Oregon. The Utes beat the Ducks 58-48.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) January 27, 2024

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

