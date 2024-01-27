SLC police searching for missing girl in need of medication

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who needs medication.

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued the missing and endangered alert for Maliaha Gould around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray coat. Her hair was braided.

Police say she needs medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911.