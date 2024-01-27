On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLC police searching for missing girl in need of medication

Jan 27, 2024, 11:46 AM

(SLCPD)...

(SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who needs medication.

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued the missing and endangered alert for Maliaha Gould around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say she is 5-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray coat. Her hair was braided.

Police say she needs medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

NB I-15 fully reopens after semitruck fire in Springville

Crews have reopened northbound Interstate 15 in Utah County after a semitruck hauling mail caught fire early Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

The crashed plane in Pineview Reservoir Friday on Friday....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Farmington residents recount low-flying plane before Pineview Reservoir crash

Witnesses are explaining why a low-flying plane terrified them not long before a crash into Pineview Reservoir Friday.

16 hours ago

UHP and DWR assets work to relocate Moose near Interstate 80....

Alexander Campbell

Moose family relocated from Parleys Canyon

A group of four moose was relocated from nearby Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon on Friday.

17 hours ago

Proposed legislation aimed at boosting Utah's low sexual assault prosecution rate appears to be sta...

Daniella Rivera

Will lawmakers consider bill to boost Utah’s low rate of sex assault prosecutions?

Imagine being sexually assaulted, reporting to police, getting a forensic exam at the hospital and still being told your perpetrator can't be prosecuted under Utah's current rape law. That happens more than you might think, but Utah lawmakers have been reluctant to adopt what experts say is a sound solution.

17 hours ago

File photo of Zion National Park search and rescue vehicle....

Michael Houck

California man found dead in Zion National Park

A man was pronounced dead by authorities after being found by other hikers in Zion National Park Friday afternoon.

19 hours ago

Truck parked near festivalgoers in Bear Lake Valley....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

‘Bear Lake Monster Winterfest’ features Bear Lake as a winter getaway

The Bear Lake Valley officials are trying to bridge the gap between the summer and so-called off-season with a new winter festival. 

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

SLC police searching for missing girl in need of medication