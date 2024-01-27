NB I-15 fully reopens after semitruck fire in Springville

SPRINGVILLE — Crews have reopened northbound Interstate 15 in Utah County after a semitruck hauling mail caught fire early Saturday morning.

Cpl. Michael Gordon with the Utah Highway Patrol said the semi struck a crash attenuator near the 1400 North exit in Springville around 1:30 a.m.

Springville firefighters worked to extinguish the fire for several hours. The fire continued to reignite due to the semi’s cargo, according to Gordon.

State troopers closed all northbound lanes at one point, forcing all traffic onto the right shoulder.

Investigators were looking into fatigue as a possible factor in the crash. No injuries were reported.