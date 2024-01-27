Cougar Legend Shawn Bradley Attends Texas-BYU Basketball Game

PROVO – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ only home game as a member of the Big 12 Conference against the Texas Longhorns.

Shawn Bradley recognized during Texas-BYU game

The No. 21 ranked Cougars hosted the Longhorns at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah on Saturday, January 27.

Bradley attended the contest and was recognized during the first half.

The Cougars entered the contest with a 14-5 record, including 2-4 in Big 12 games.

Shawn Bradley injured in bike accident

In January 2021, Bradley was paralyzed following a bicycle accident.

“The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed after undergoing neck fusion surgery,” the Dallas Mavericks announced in a March 2021 press statement.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the longtime NBA center is paralyzed from the chest down after he was hit by a minivan, throwing his 7-foot-6 frame into a parked car in front of him.

About Shawn Bradley

Bradley, who spent his college career at BYU, averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and an NCAA record 5.2 blocks per game as a freshman before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the second overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

What Shawn Bradley did as a true freshman in his one season at #BYU was pretty special.

The center was traded by the 76ers to the New Jersey Nets in 1995, before being sent to the Mavericks in 1997 where he would play the final seven seasons of his 12-year NBA career.

Bradley had career averages of 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks during his professional career.

