Answering Questions From BYU’s Lone Meeting With The Texas Longhorns

PROVO, Utah – The No. 21 BYU basketball team ended a two-game losing streak with a win against the Texas Longhorns 84-72.

The Cougars got scoring contributions from five different players who poured in at least 10 points. It was a balanced team effort leading to a big conference win.

Let’s answer some questions from the only regular-season meeting between these two schools in the Longhorn’s final season in the Big 12.

Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?

Jaxson Robinson looked like the player who is worth a first-round NBA draft pick. He was effective at attacking the basket en route to 17 points.

Richie Saunders came off the bench and provided a huge spark on both ends of the floor. He made the shot of the game. More on that later.

Noah Waterman played a key role in keeping the Cougars afloat early when the long ball wasn’t falling. He led BYU in three-point shooting with nine points from behind-the-line shooting 50 percent.

However, I think Fousseyni Traore was the MVP for the Cougars. His presence in the paint stuck out like a chocolate-flavored Cougartail.

He also scored 16 points with six rebounds. Traore made all four of his free throws.

There were several possessions where the Cougars dumped it down low to Fouss, allowing him to score easily in 1-on-1 situations.

A healthy Traore is a big addition to BYU basketball.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

The Texas Longhorns came out hot in the first half, making their first four three-point attempts.

BYU, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, didn’t get off to a similar start from deep.

However, BYU was able to punish the Longhorns in the paint. At one point the Cougars had a 20-0 advantage in paint points.

Fousseyni Traore was dominant in the low post at both ends of the floor.

The Cougars scored 14 more points in the paint than Texas.

Texas scored more points from the three-point line but couldn’t handle BYU down low.

What was the play of the game?

Things were getting feisty between the Cougars and Longhorns midway through the second half.

Texas guard Max Abmas drove to the basket but was rejected by Fousseyni Traore at the rim.

Cougar fans we’re ready to explode with a made basket.

Richie Saunders buried a transition three-pointer and the crowd went wild inside the Marriott Center.

Shoutout to Cougar fans for creating back-to-back memorable environments. It was an impressive showing from Cougar Nation.

When was the game won by BYU basketball?

Texas made one final push late in the second half with a 6-0 run. The lead was down to nine points.

BYU needed a basket to slow down the momentum.

Wisely, the offense got the ball into the hands of Traore. He scored again in the low post, slowing down any late-game surge from Texas.

