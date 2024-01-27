On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Answering Questions From BYU’s Lone Meeting With The Texas Longhorns

Jan 27, 2024, 2:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The No. 21 BYU basketball team ended a two-game losing streak with a win against the Texas Longhorns 84-72.

The Cougars got scoring contributions from five different players who poured in at least 10 points. It was a balanced team effort leading to a big conference win.

Let’s answer some questions from the only regular-season meeting between these two schools in the Longhorn’s final season in the Big 12.

Who was the MVP for BYU Basketball?

Jaxson Robinson looked like the player who is worth a first-round NBA draft pick. He was effective at attacking the basket en route to 17 points.

Richie Saunders came off the bench and provided a huge spark on both ends of the floor. He made the shot of the game. More on that later.

Noah Waterman played a key role in keeping the Cougars afloat early when the long ball wasn’t falling. He led BYU in three-point shooting with nine points from behind-the-line shooting 50 percent.

However, I think Fousseyni Traore was the MVP for the Cougars. His presence in the paint stuck out like a chocolate-flavored Cougartail.

He also scored 16 points with six rebounds. Traore made all four of his free throws.

There were several possessions where the Cougars dumped it down low to Fouss, allowing him to score easily in 1-on-1 situations.

A healthy Traore is a big addition to BYU basketball.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

The Texas Longhorns came out hot in the first half, making their first four three-point attempts.

BYU, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, didn’t get off to a similar start from deep.

However, BYU was able to punish the Longhorns in the paint. At one point the Cougars had a 20-0 advantage in paint points.

Fousseyni Traore was dominant in the low post at both ends of the floor.

The Cougars scored 14 more points in the paint than Texas.

Texas scored more points from the three-point line but couldn’t handle BYU down low.

What was the play of the game?

Things were getting feisty between the Cougars and Longhorns midway through the second half.

Texas guard Max Abmas drove to the basket but was rejected by Fousseyni Traore at the rim.

Cougar fans we’re ready to explode with a made basket.

Richie Saunders buried a transition three-pointer and the crowd went wild inside the Marriott Center.

Shoutout to Cougar fans for creating back-to-back memorable environments. It was an impressive showing from Cougar Nation.

When was the game won by BYU basketball?

Texas made one final push late in the second half with a 6-0 run. The lead was down to nine points.

BYU needed a basket to slow down the momentum.

Wisely, the offense got the ball into the hands of Traore. He scored again in the low post, slowing down any late-game surge from Texas.

 

 

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 21 BYU Ends Losing Skid With Impressive Win Over Texas

BYU takes down Texas in Provo to end a two-game losing streak.

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cougar Legend Shawn Bradley Attends Texas-BYU Basketball Game

BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars' only home game as a member of the Big 12 against the Texas Longhorns.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Toughs Out 1000th Program Win Against Oregon

The No. 16 Utah women’s basketball team was out on the road after spending two weeks at home to take on the Oregon Ducks.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Basketball Loses Heartbreaker To Seattle U Redhawks

The Utah Valley Wolverines men's basketball team suffered a heartbreaking one-point road loss to the Seattle U Redhawks on Friday.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Open Pac-12 Competition With A Win Over ASU Gym Devils

The Red Rocks were back in the Huntsman Center after a little bit of a break to host the ASU Sun Devils to open Pac-12 competition.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens Honoring Former Tight End, BYU Star During AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens plan to honor former tight end Dennis Pitta during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Answering Questions From BYU’s Lone Meeting With The Texas Longhorns