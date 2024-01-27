On the Site:
Stop For Students
BYU Asked Students To Remove 'Horns Down' Shirts At Game Against Texas

Jan 27, 2024, 4:40 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Before Texas leaves for the SEC, BYU has its own bit of Big 12 history with “Horns Down.”

The upside-down version of Texas’ iconic “Hook’ Em” hand gesture conjures strong emotions within Big 12 battlegrounds.

On Saturday afternoon, N0. 21 BYU basketball hosted the Texas Longhorns in Provo. It was the first and only regular season meeting as Big 12 foes between the two programs.

BYU won the game 84-72 to end a two-game losing streak.

Texas rolling into Provo for the first time since 1974 gave BYU its first sell-out crowd during their Big 12 home schedule. So fans were excited in the pregame buildup.

BYU’s student section, “The ROC,” was filled to capacity and was in its seats early despite the rare noon tip.

BYU students were asked to remove “Horns Down” shirts

On the front row of BYU’s student section was a group of students who wore white shirts with blue paint spelling out “Horns Down.”

The fans were right next to the Texas bench. By the first media timeout, those students no longer wore those shirts.

Personnel from BYU asked the students to remove the shirts. It’s not clear which individuals from BYU asked the students to change out of those shirts.

BYU coach Mark Pope said they were asked to be removed before the game started.

Pope addressed the “Horns Down” shirts without being asked by the media before he wrapped up his press conference.

“Just know, they were taken off before the game started,” said Pope. “From The ROC, and from our players, and from our student body, that’s just not us. It’s not how we roll and it was just a miscalculation on just a couple of eager kids. We love the eagerness of these fans, but this is not what we do here. We love all 18,000 people in this gym. They were incredible tonight. Just so you know, that’s not something we’re supporting.”

Texas coach Rodney Terry praised the atmosphere at the Marriott Center

Texas coach Rodney Terry was complimentary about the atmosphere of BYU’s Marriott Center during his opening remarks after the 12-point setback.

“Great environment today; great atmosphere. BYU fans came in and really supported their team well, got behind their guys,” said Terry.

Earlier this month, Terry was upset during a handshake line when UCF players, after defeating the Longhorns, threw up the Horns Down hand gesture. He called the move “classless” by the UCF players.

Perhaps it was a case of “too soon” by BYU students? Regardless, BYU earns an important victory in its lone Big 12 matchup with Texas.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's' coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

