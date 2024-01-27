No. 18 Utah State Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season

LOGAN, Utah – Boise State gave the Aggies all they could handle, but USU pulled away in overtime, sinking the Broncos hopes of an upset with the 90-84 win.

No. 18 Utah State (18-2, 6-1) outscored the Broncos 14-8 in the extra session to win its first overtime game of Danny Sprinkle’s USU tenure.

𝐗 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐖! Light. That. A. Blue!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/BILBZQpyT9 — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) January 27, 2024

Great Osobor and Darius Brown II played 43 minutes apiece, with Brown’s 19 points leading the team. Osobor finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. Former American Fork Caveman Isaac Johnson had perhaps his best game as an Aggie, posting a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Ian Martinez finished with 18 points.

Tyson Degenhart (24 points) and O’Mar Stanley (20 points) led the Broncos in the loss.

Recap

With first place in the Mountain West on the line, Ian Martinez helped his Aggies jump out to an early 5-0 lead with a corner three.

Later in the nip and tuck first half, graduate senior guard Darius Brown II hit a contested three to tie the game at 29 with 5:30 left in the first half.

Utah State went into the locker room trailing 39-37.

After a slow start to the half, Brown II showed off his speed, driving past everybody for an easy layup that gave his team a 48-47 lead.

Later in the half, Josh Uduje gave USU an injection of life when he turned defense into offense, converting a Broncos turnover into a two-handed slam on the other end.

With less than four minutes to play, junior wing Great Osobor took a pass from Karson Templin and finished with a layup to give the Aggies a 70-66 lead with 3:20 left.

After O’Mar Stanley missed the second of two free throws in the final seconds, Martinez sprinted the length of the floor for a game-tying layup, forcing overtime.

The Aggies scored the first six points of overtime and didn’t look back as they picked up the 90-84 win.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State returns home to host the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The Aggies are 66-19 all-time against SJSU and have dominated at the Spectrum, winning 39 of 41 games. The Spartans beat USU 69-64 in their most recent meeting.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24