On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 18 Utah State Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season

Jan 27, 2024, 4:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Boise State gave the Aggies all they could handle, but USU pulled away in overtime, sinking the Broncos hopes of an upset with the 90-84 win.

No. 18 Utah State (18-2, 6-1) outscored the Broncos 14-8 in the extra session to win its first overtime game of Danny Sprinkle’s USU tenure. The Aggies continue to lead the Mountain West after the win.

Great Osobor and Darius Brown II played 43 minutes apiece, with Brown’s 19 points leading the team. Osobor finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. Former American Fork Caveman Isaac Johnson had perhaps his best game as an Aggie, posting a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double. Ian Martinez finished with 18 points.

Tyson Degenhart (24 points) and O’Mar Stanley (20 points) led the Broncos in the loss.

RELATED: Former USU Sharpshooter Turning Heads In NBA

Recap

With first place in the Mountain West on the line, Ian Martinez helped his Aggies jump out to an early 5-0 lead with a corner three.

Later in the nip and tuck first half, graduate senior guard Darius Brown II hit a contested three to tie the game at 29 with 5:30 left in the first half.

RELATED: How An African Tribal Philosophy Guides No. 18 USU

Utah State went into the locker room trailing 39-37.

After a slow start to the half, Brown II showed off his speed, driving past everybody for an easy layup that gave his team a 48-47 lead.

Later in the half, Josh Uduje gave USU an injection of life when he turned defense into offense, converting a Broncos turnover into a two-handed slam on the other end.

With less than four minutes to play, junior wing Great Osobor took a pass from Karson Templin and finished with a layup to give the Aggies a 70-66 lead with 3:20 left.

After O’Mar Stanley missed the second of two free throws in the final seconds, Martinez sprinted the length of the floor for a game-tying layup, forcing overtime.

The Aggies scored the first six points of overtime and didn’t look back as they picked up the 90-84 win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State returns home to host the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, January 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. (MT). The Aggies are 66-19 all-time against SJSU and have dominated at the Spectrum, winning 39 of 41 games. The Spartans beat USU 69-64 in their most recent meeting.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Set Franchise Record For Points In A Half In Charlotte

The Utah Jazz were firing on all cylinders in Charlotte. Utah set a record for most points in a half in Jazz history.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Takeaways From BYU Basketball’s Victory Over Texas

Fousseyni Traore shined in BYU's victory over the Texas Longhorns.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scores 1,000th Career Point During Jazz-Hornets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler scored the 1,000th point of his NBA career during the first half of Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

25 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Jazz Set Franchise Record In First Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets

The Utah Jazz came out of the gates running against the Charlotte Hornets. They scored 47 points in the first, the most in franchise history.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton, John Collins Lead Jazz To Strong Start Against Hornets

Jazz players Collin Sexton and John Collins torched the net during the opening minutes of Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Drops Fourth Consecutive Contest With Loss At Tarleton State

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a fourth straight loss as the Trailblazers were unable to hang with the Tarleton State Texans.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

No. 18 Utah State Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season