Utah Tech Drops Fourth Consecutive Contest With Loss At Tarleton State

Jan 27, 2024, 5:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a fourth straight loss as the Trailblazers were unable to hang with the Tarleton State Texans over the final 30 minutes.

Utah Tech suffers blowout loss to Tarleton State

The Texans hosted the Trailblazers at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas on Saturday, January 27.

Utah Tech lost to Tarleton State, 86-68.

What ended poorly for the Trailblazers began as a competitive contest. After the first 9:51 of game time, the Blazers and Texans were knotted up on the scoreboard at 19-19. Over the final 10 minutes of the first half, Tarleton State outscored Utah Tech by 12 points and took a 46-34 lead into the locker room.

Following the halftime break, the Texans pushed the pedal to the metal and ran away with the game.

Midway through the second half, the Blazers’ deficit reached a game-high 24 points. Ultimately, the Texans finished teh second half outscoring the Trailblazers by six points.

RELATED: Utah Tech Suffers Blowout Loss At Abilene Christian

Utah Tech ended the afternoon shooting 43.6 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. Tarleton State shot 50.9 percent overall and 38.9 percent from distance.

Noa Gonsalves led the Trailblazers with 17 points on 7-12 field goals. Jakorie Smith had 28 points for the Texans.

Up next for Utah Tech men’s basketball

With the loss, the Trailblazers dropped to a record of 7-13 this season, including 3-6 in Western Athletic Conference games.

RELATED: WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

Utah Tech’s next game is at home against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday, February 1 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

