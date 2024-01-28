On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Mystery deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans fuels speculation

Jan 27, 2024, 5:32 PM

Three Kansas City Chiefs NFL football fans were found dead outside this home, late Tuesday, Jan. 9,...

Three Kansas City Chiefs NFL football fans were found dead outside this home, late Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo., as seen Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

(Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEVE KARNOWSKI, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY (AP) –– It has been three weeks since three Kansas City fans joined friends to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season. Their bodies were found in a friend’s backyard two days later. Police still haven’t said how the men died, but affirmed Saturday amid intense public speculation that they still have no evidence of foul play.

It’s common for police to decline to comment much on an investigation before it’s complete. So here’s a look at what’s known and not known in a mystery that has taken on a life of its own on social media and the internet despite — or perhaps because of — the lack of solid information.

What happened?

Police accounts say Ricky Johnson, 38; Clayton McGeeney, 36; and David Harrington, 37; went to the home of a friend in Kansas City, Missouri, to watch the Chiefs game Jan. 7. None of them made it home. Two nights later, McGeeney’s fiancé went to the home looking for him.

“When there was no answer at the door, she broke into the basement of the residence and located an unknown dead body on the back porch. Officers responded to the back porch and confirmed there was a dead body. Upon further investigation, officers located two other dead bodies in the back yard,” an initial police report on the incident said. “There were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene.”

Police say there are still no signs that any crime was committed.

“This still remains a death investigation and nothing more,” Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Saturday to The Associated Press. “We still have no evidence or indication of foul play, no one is in police custody,”

How did they die?

Investigators say they don’t know yet. They have not said publicly whether they believe drugs or alcohol were involved in what might have been three relatively sudden and simultaneous deaths, though it’s clear that that’s a possibility they are considering. Weather records indicate the low temperature that night was around 33 degrees (1 degree Celsius).

“This incident has been gathering a significant amount of media attention and we (KCPD) would like answers on the cause of death just as much as everyone else does,” Gonzalez wrote.

The department is still waiting on a ruling on the cause of death from Frontier Forensics, Gonzalez said. It’s a private company that proves autopsy services for numerous counties across Kansas and Missouri. Once police get the cause of death back, she said, they will be able to provide additional updates on the investigation.

“They are an entirely separate entity from the police department, so we have zero impact on the timeline of their medical findings,” Gonzalez wrote. “We have been notified it could be as much as an additional six or more weeks to receive the toxicology reports.”

Is the homeowner under investigation?

One factor fueling the speculation has been that the homeowner says he didn’t know the bodies of his three longtime friends were on his back porch and in his backyard for the two days before they were found.

But Gonzalez affirmed that the homeowner has cooperated with the investigation, an assertion that his lawyer, John Picerno, also has been making.

Picerno didn’t immediately return a call from the AP on Saturday. He said in a statement to Kansas City media earlier this month that his client was devastated by the deaths of his friends and that he didn’t know that they were still in his backyard — or that they needed medical attention — until police showed up. Picerno said the last time that the homeowner saw them was when they left and he went to bed, and that he didn’t know how they died.

The attorney said his client was “anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report,” and that they both wanted “to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family members of these young men, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The reaction

Among the questions raging on social media are: “Why hasn’t the owner been named a suspect?” and “What’s taking so long to determine a cause of death?” The mystery has gone viral on TikTok and other social platforms for its true-crime overtones. And family members of the three men have taken their frustrations to Kansas City-area media.

“My son and these other men were wonderful people. They deserve justice,” Jennifer Marquez, Harrington’s mother, told WDAF-TV. “The story, the whole story needs to come out.”

But the statements from police indicate that it could still be weeks before they can provide definitive answers.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The "Legends Tower" would be part of a new development project. (Courtesy AO)...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Developers want to build America’s tallest skyscraper in an unlikely city

A group of developers wants to construct what would be America’s tallest building in an unlikely place: Oklahoma City.

2 hours ago

Only the feet remain after a statue of legendary baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson was stolen from t...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

Jackie Robinson statue stolen from youth league field in Wichita, Kansas

Police in Wichita, Kansas, are asking for help to locate a stolen statue of Jackie Robinson.

4 hours ago

None of the animals were injured in the fire, according to local authorities. (Grant County Sheriff...

Jillian Sykes

Troopers rescue camels and zebras from truck fire on Indiana interstate

Traffic on an Indiana interstate was a real circus Saturday morning – complete with camels, zebras and a miniature horse.

4 hours ago

Yemenis lift a mock missile at a protest against the US-led airstrikes on Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/G...

Kareem El Damanhoury, Tara John and Oren Liebermann, CNN

Oil tanker on fire in Gulf of Aden after Houthi missile attack

An oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden is on fire after a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi militants.

21 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Vince McMahon attends WWE Superstars for Sandy Relief at Cipriani, Wall St...

Associated Press

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after former employee files sex abuse lawsuit

Wrestling icon Vince McMahon has resigned from WWE’s parent company.

21 hours ago

FILE — Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol ...

STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

Biden urges Congress to embrace border bill. But House speaker suggests it may be ‘dead on arrival’

The diminishing prospects for a deal leave congressional leaders with no clear way to approve a $110 billion White House request for emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel, immigration enforcement and national security needs.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Mystery deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans fuels speculation