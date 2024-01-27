Collin Sexton, John Collins Lead Jazz To Strong Start Against Hornets

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz players Collin Sexton and John Collins torched the net during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jazz post strong start in Charlotte

The Hornets hosted the Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 25.

A big run propelled by Sexton and Collins gave the Jazz an early lead against the home team. Another push stretched Utah’s advantage later in the quarter.

John Collins from ̶d̶o̶w̶n̶t̶o̶w̶n̶ everywhere 👀 pic.twitter.com/GMVxIMqtBK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2024

With a little under four minutes to play in the quarter, the Jazz had built their lead to double-digits at 33-19.

RELATED: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

During the opening six minutes, Sexton had a team-high 10 points on 4-5 field goals overall and 2-3 on three-pointers. The Alabama product also dished out three assists.

it’s a ʏᴏᴜɴɢ ʙᴜʟʟ ʙᴜᴄᴋᴇᴛꜱ kind of night 😈 pic.twitter.com/9dFWz6LJDP — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2024

Collins added seven points on 3-4 shooting, including 1-2 from beyond the arc. He added two rebounds and posted a plus-seven rating during his time on the court.

This season, Sexton is averaging 17.4 points per contest on 48.9 percent shooting. He also averages 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.

Collins averages 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.6 steals.

Utah’s game against Charlotte is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Hornets

Saturday’s contest was Utah’s first meeting against Charlotte this season.

The Jazz will host the Hornets in less than a month. Charlotte’s return trip to Utah will be played at the Delta Center on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (MT).

The Hornets welcomed the Jazz to North Carolina with a 10-33 record, including 5-15 at the Spectrum Center. Utah sits at 23-23 on the season. However, the Jazz are only 8-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Charlotte entered the day on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Detroit and Houston.

The Jazz arrived in North Carolina after beating the Washington Wizards to end a three-game skid. Before Utah’s losing streak, the Jazz had won six straight contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland