On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Collin Sexton, John Collins Lead Jazz To Strong Start Against Hornets

Jan 27, 2024, 5:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYJazz players Collin Sexton and John Collins torched the net during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Jazz post strong start in Charlotte

The Hornets hosted the Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 25.

A big run propelled by Sexton and Collins gave the Jazz an early lead against the home team. Another push stretched Utah’s advantage later in the quarter.

With a little under four minutes to play in the quarter, the Jazz had built their lead to double-digits at 33-19.

RELATED: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

During the opening six minutes, Sexton had a team-high 10 points on 4-5 field goals overall and 2-3 on three-pointers. The Alabama product also dished out three assists.

Collins added seven points on 3-4 shooting, including 1-2 from beyond the arc. He added two rebounds and posted a plus-seven rating during his time on the court.

This season, Sexton is averaging 17.4 points per contest on 48.9 percent shooting. He also averages 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.

Collins averages 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.6 steals.

Utah’s game against Charlotte is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Jazz vs. Hornets

Saturday’s contest was Utah’s first meeting against Charlotte this season.

The Jazz will host the Hornets in less than a month. Charlotte’s return trip to Utah will be played at the Delta Center on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (MT).

The Hornets welcomed the Jazz to North Carolina with a 10-33 record, including 5-15 at the Spectrum Center. Utah sits at 23-23 on the season. However, the Jazz are only 8-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Charlotte entered the day on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Detroit and Houston.

The Jazz arrived in North Carolina after beating the Washington Wizards to end a three-game skid. Before Utah’s losing streak, the Jazz had won six straight contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Drops Fourth Consecutive Contest With Loss At Tarleton State

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team suffered a fourth straight loss as the Trailblazers were unable to hang with the Tarleton State Texans.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 Utah State Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season

Boise State gave the Aggies all they could handle, but USU pulled away in overtime, sinking the Broncos hopes of an upset with the 90-84 win.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 18 Utah State Escapes Boise With First Overtime Win Of Season

Boise State gave the Aggies all they could handle, but USU pulled away in overtime, sinking the Broncos hopes of an upset with the 90-84 win.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

BYU Asked Students To Remove ‘Horns Down’ Shirts At Game Against Texas

BYU students had to remove "Horns Down" shirts against Texas.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aryna Sabalenka Wins Second Straight Australian Open Title, Beating Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka clinched back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Answering Questions From BYU’s Lone Meeting With The Texas Longhorns

Fousseyni Traore was the MVP for the Cougars. His presence in the paint stuck out like a chocolate-flavored Cougartail. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Collin Sexton, John Collins Lead Jazz To Strong Start Against Hornets