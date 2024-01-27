On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Set Franchise Record In First Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets

Jan 27, 2024, 5:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Utah Jazz came out of the gates running against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The Jazz scored 47 points in the first quarter, the most in franchise history.

Utah shot an impressive 69.2% from the field and 64.3% from deep in the opening quarter.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton led the way for the Jazz early on.

The duo combined for 35 of Utah’s 47 first-quarter points.

John Collins also got off to a quick start.

He scored seven points in the first five minutes as Utah built its lead.

The Jazz led by 23 going into the second quarter, 47-24.

Jazz Look To Carry Momentum Against Hornets

The Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 15-point win over the Washington Wizards.

Utah faces another Eastern Conference bottom feeder on Saturday as the 10-33 Charlotte Hornets host the Jazz in Spectrum Center.

The Hornets have a 5-15 home record while the Jazz are just 8-17 in road games.

Charlotte is led by young guard LaMelo Ball who is averaging 23.9 points and 8 assists in his fourth season.

Ball sat out for the Utah game with a leg injury.

The game is the first of two matchups between Utah and Charlotte. The Hornets come to Salt Lake City in about a month on February 22.

Following the game in Charlotte, Utah heads Northeast for games against New York and Brooklyn.

The Jazz should be hoping for at least two wins in the next three games as Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City will greet Utah once they return home.

RELATED STORIES

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Markkanen, Sexton Lift Jazz Over Hornets

The Utah Jazz survived a difficult second half and downed the Charlotte Hornets 134-122 for their second consecutive win.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Sting Hornets Early, Hold On For Win

The Utah Jazz set a record with 82 first half points, and fended off a late push from the Charlotte Hornets for a 134-122 victory.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Spins For Shot, Completes Three-Point Play

Jordan Clarkson gave his team a spark by spinning for a shot and completing a three-point play during Utah's game against the Hornets.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Set Franchise Record For Points In A Half In Charlotte

The Utah Jazz were firing on all cylinders in Charlotte. Utah set a record for most points in a half in Jazz history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Key Takeaways From BYU Basketball’s Victory Over Texas

Fousseyni Traore shined in BYU's victory over the Texas Longhorns.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scores 1,000th Career Point During Jazz-Hornets Game

Jazz center Walker Kessler scored the 1,000th point of his NBA career during the first half of Utah's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Jazz Set Franchise Record In First Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets