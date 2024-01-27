Jazz Set Franchise Record In First Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Utah Jazz came out of the gates running against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

The Jazz scored 47 points in the first quarter, the most in franchise history.

47 points in the first quarter 🫡 pic.twitter.com/A5DeLKEkhV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2024

Utah shot an impressive 69.2% from the field and 64.3% from deep in the opening quarter.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton led the way for the Jazz early on.

The duo combined for 35 of Utah’s 47 first-quarter points.

John Collins also got off to a quick start.

He scored seven points in the first five minutes as Utah built its lead.

The Jazz led by 23 going into the second quarter, 47-24.

Jazz Look To Carry Momentum Against Hornets

The Utah Jazz ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 15-point win over the Washington Wizards.

Utah faces another Eastern Conference bottom feeder on Saturday as the 10-33 Charlotte Hornets host the Jazz in Spectrum Center.

The Hornets have a 5-15 home record while the Jazz are just 8-17 in road games.

Charlotte is led by young guard LaMelo Ball who is averaging 23.9 points and 8 assists in his fourth season.

Ball sat out for the Utah game with a leg injury.

The game is the first of two matchups between Utah and Charlotte. The Hornets come to Salt Lake City in about a month on February 22.

Following the game in Charlotte, Utah heads Northeast for games against New York and Brooklyn.

The Jazz should be hoping for at least two wins in the next three games as Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Oklahoma City will greet Utah once they return home.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

