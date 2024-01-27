Walker Kessler Scores 1,000th Career Point During Jazz-Hornets Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler scored the 1,000th point of his NBA career during the first half of Utah’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Walker Kessler hits landmark against Hornets

The Hornets hosted the Jazz at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, January 25.

With 11:22 remaining in the second quarter, Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk lobbed a pass in the paint to Kessler. The second-year center collected the ball before completing the alley-oop with a layup. Kessler’s bucket gave the Georgia native 1,000 points in his professional career. It also gave the Jazz a 49-26 lead.

Midway through the second quarter, the Jazz owned a 65-35 lead. Kessler had eight points on 4-5 field goals. He added four rebounds and three blocks in 10 minutes on the hardwood.

Later in the quarter, Kessler swatted a shot by Hornets forward Brandon Miller for the 275th block of his career.

RELATED: Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Wizards

This season, the Auburn product is averaging 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 23.8 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against Charlotte is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Jazz vs. Hornets

Saturday’s contest was Utah’s first meeting against Charlotte this season.

The Jazz will host the Hornets in less than a month. Charlotte’s return trip to Utah will be played at the Delta Center on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. (MT).

The Hornets welcomed the Jazz to North Carolina with a 10-33 record, including 5-15 at the Spectrum Center. Utah sits at 23-23 on the season. However, the Jazz are only 8-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Charlotte entered the day on a two-game losing streak after suffering losses to Detroit and Houston.

The Jazz arrived in North Carolina after beating the Washington Wizards to end a three-game skid. Before Utah’s losing streak, the Jazz had won six straight contests.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland